Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019

Gov. Doug Ducey has ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday, May 23, 2019, to honor Phoenix firefighter Brian Beck Jr.

Beck died after battling occupational-related cancer. A third-generation firefighter, he served at the Phoenix Fire Department for eight years.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are encouraged to join in this tribute.

“Arizona is saddened by the loss of Firefighter Brian Beck Jr. and our prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time,” Ducey said in a release. “Brian was a dedicated member of the Phoenix Fire Department and lived a life of honor while serving and protecting Arizonans.”