Videos: Tornado flattens Jefferson City car dealership

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 23, 2019 2:29 p.m.

Tornado flattens Jefferson City car dealership by Associated Press

A car dealership in Jefferson City, Missouri suffered extensive damage after a tornado tore through the capital city as part of an outbreak of severe weather across the state overnight. (May 23)

Central Missouri tornado wrecks car dealership by Associated Press

A "violent tornado" touched down in Jefferson City, Missouri, according to the National Weather Service, but there were no immediate reports of fatalities. There is heavy damage, including in a Jefferson City car dealership. (May 23)

