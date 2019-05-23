OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, May 24
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Truck falls through upper level of New Jersey parking garage

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 23, 2019 10 p.m.

Truck falls through upper level of NJ garage by Associated Press

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. — Authorities say a truck has fallen through the upper level of a parking garage in northern New Jersey.

But no injuries have been reported.

The accident happened shortly before noon Wednesday at the parking facility on Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. It’s not yet known what caused the collapse, but it didn’t appear that any other vehicles had been damaged.

Video showed a large hole where the collapse occurred. The front end of the truck was seen in the hole, which had been cordoned off.

The collapse remains under investigation.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Workers help find lost engagement, wedding rings at dump
Dump truck overturns onto car, burying it in stones (video)
Cement truck rolls over on Prescott road
Smoke leads to shutdown of The Palace Saloon, Jersey Lilly
Florence pours on the rain in the Carolinas; death toll at 5

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
FRI
24
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
SUN
26
Prescott International Folkdancers
TUE
28
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries