Prescott Valley Grand Prix races this weekend

It’s a race at Findlay Toyota Center this weekend as Arizona Offroad Promotions brings the Prescott Valley Grand Prix back for a fifth year Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26.

Not only is there going to be a $2,000 pro bike purse but the sponsors have stepped up to put in money for classes that normally don’t get large purses, even for the kids, Arizona Offroad Promotions co-owner Kyle Krause said. The pro bike purse has the $2,000 payout with $1,000 in cash going to the first place winners Saturday and Sunday. Additionally, there’s $500 to the UTV 570cc class with $250 to the first place winners Saturday and Sunday, $1,000 to the UTV pro class with $500 going to the first place winners Saturday and Sunday, $50 each day to first place in the Pee Wee Quad 80 and $50 each day to first place in the Pee Wee 65-C. Krause said he expects a lot of people to come out and try to win the prize money.

“I’m sure there’ll be a lot of good riders,” he said. “We’re expecting the place to be packed.”

Every year sees new obstacles and the crews went out earlier in the week to make them, he said. Additionally, crown sponsor Summit Custom Jeep Builds is putting together a jeep obstacle course this year, Krause said. A lot of vendors are coming out too, he said.

Registration per day is $20 for an unclassified vehicle, $65 for bikes and quads, $100 for pro bikes and quads, $90 for UTVs, $190 for UTV Pros, $45 for minis and $35 for pee wees. Registration for both days is $120 for bikes and quads, $200 for pro bike sand quads, $170 for UTVs, $380 for UTV pros, $80 for minis and $60 for pee wees.

There is a $20 camping fee and $10 for a transponder.

Riders can start registering at 4 p.m. Friday at Buffalo Wild Wings in Prescott Valley, 2985 N. Centre Court. Day of registration is from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the track, located at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St.

It’s also open to spectators who want to come out and cheer on their favorite racers. Per day admission is $10 for adults, $5 for youth and free for ages 5 and younger. It’s fun to come out and watch the kids as well as the pros and there shouldn’t be any issues in seeing them, Krause said.



“You can see most of the course,” he said.