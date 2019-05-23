OFFERS
Phippen puts on annual Western Art Show & Sale this weekend

Sarah Phippen uses oils during the quick draw contest at the 44th Annual Phippen Museum Western Art Show on the courthouse plaza Saturday, May 26, 2018, in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Sarah Phippen uses oils during the quick draw contest at the 44th Annual Phippen Museum Western Art Show on the courthouse plaza Saturday, May 26, 2018, in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: May 23, 2019 9:38 p.m.

Memorial Day Weekend means western, art on the courthouse plaza as the Phippen Museum puts on its 45th annual Western Art Show & Sale.

Held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 25 to Monday, May 27 at the courthouse plaza, there’s close to 90 artists this year, said Phippen Museum Executive Director Edd Kellerman. Within that number are artists from a diverse background, Kellerman said.

“This year’s show and sale, we have artists from … Shanghai, China, South Korea, two artists from Siberia, Russia, one artist from Jaipur, India, we have an artist from the United Kingdom,” he said. “We’ve got … a husband and wife team that have a booth down there, we have a daughter and mother that are doing western art, a couple of brothers.”

The vastness of where these artists come from is interesting, Kellerman said. That someone can be born in a place like Siberia and not only find an interest in western art and heritage but also pursue it as a career is fascinating, he said.

The museum’s largest fundraiser of the year, more than half the year is spent working on the show, Kellerman said. It’s probably one of the premier outdoor western art shows and sales in the country, he said. It may not be as big as some of the others that are out there, but it consistently has an outstanding group of fine artists coming together in one spot, something you won’t find anywhere else, Kellerman said.

“If you’re anywhere near (courthouse plaza) you’re going to want to stop in and check it out,” he said, mentioning the popular quick draw challenge and how it’s “so fascinating to see someone take a blank canvas and be able to turn it into a piece of fine art in 60 minutes. They auction the art off and the paint’s still wet.”

The Quick Draw challenge takes place at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 25-26. One artist has been known to take his canvas and paint upside down, Kellerman said.

