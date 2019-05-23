Obituary: Ammi “Doc” Miller
Ammi “Doc” Miller went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2019.
He and his wife, Pearl, were married for 72 years. Pearl preceded him in death by four years. They had one child, Billie Jean, who lives in Culver, California, and a son, Dexter, who is deceased. Ammi served in WWII in the Army Air Force, flying a B24 Bomber on bombing missions. During one mission, they were shot down over enemy territory and he was missing in action for several weeks and captured and spent the rest of the war in prison.
After the war, he went to Springfield, Missouri, and enrolled in Bible College, studying to be a minister and pastored churches. He is one of nine children of Henriette and Sanford Miller: four boys, Warren, Ralph, Ammi and Robert; five girls, Lily Rowe, Violet Schiewe, Margaret who died as a child, Hilma Miller and Esther Osborn; and one stepson, George Kelley.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., May 25, at Prescott Life Church, 2200 N. Highway 89, Prescott, Arizona, 86301.
Information provided by survivors.
