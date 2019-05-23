MCSO says woman arrested in Sun City West homicide case
PHOENIX — Authorities say a woman has been arrested in a Sun City West homicide case.
Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say 58-year-old Julie Ling has been booked into a Phoenix jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
A man called the Sun City West posse about 5 p.m. Wednesday and reported he went to the victim's home and spoke with a woman who told him there was a body inside.
Posse members went to the house and saw 76-year-old Sheila Severeid lying on the floor.
Sheriff's officials say Ling was inside the house and told posse members that she believed Severeid was dead.
They say Ling allegedly admitted to strangling Severeid during an interview with sheriff's detectives.
It was unclear Thursday if Ling has an attorney yet who can speak on her behalf.
