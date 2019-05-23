Local Sports in Brief: Memorial Day weekend tennis tournament May 25-27 at Yavapai College

The PATA Memorial Day NTRP Tennis Tournament is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, Saturday-Monday, May 25-27, at Yavapai College Tennis Center in Prescott. The Prescott Area Tennis Association is putting on the tournament, which is open to men’s and women’s 3.0-5.0 players in singles, 6.0-10.0 in doubles and 6.0-10.0 in mixed doubles. Cost is $38 for singles, $33 for doubles. For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377, or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.

Prescott Valley Parks & Rec to offer ‘Be a Better Basketball Player’ camp in June

Are you the sweetest dribbler in your neighborhood, but you can’t shoot? Do you dream while using your basketball as a pillow? Got a case of the “Basketball Jones,” but no skills to satisfy it? No worries! Hoops instructor Roy Jenkins is again offering his “Be a Better Basketball Player” camp, starting June 12 and continuing June 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28 at Canyon View Preparatory, 9030 Florentine Road, in Prescott Valley. The camp is designed for those ages 8-12 and 13-17. Session times on the aforementioned dates are 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. for 8- to 12-year-olds and 6:15 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for 13- to 17-year-olds. Cost per participant is $30 for the entire session. Jenkins has coached high school basketball, operated basketball camps, and conducted basketball “Shooting Academies.” This is a great opportunity to improve your game. To register, visit the Prescott Valley Parks & Recreation office, 7501 E. Skoog Boulevard, or sign up on the internet at pvaz.net. For more information, call 928-759-3090.

Embry-Riddle women’s basketball’s youth summer camp June 3-6 in Prescott

Embry-Riddle’s women’s basketball program will conduct its boys and girls summer camp from Monday, June 3, through Thursday, June 6, at the ERAU Activity Center (Building 80), 3700 Willow Creek Road, in Prescott. Times on those dates will run from 9 a.m. to noon for players ages 7-11 and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for players ages 12-17. Registration fee costs $90 per participant. To register, visit: secure.touchnet.net/C20722_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=508&SINGLESTORE=true

or send an email to ERAU women’s basketball coach Michael Trujillo at trujilm4@erau.edu.

Antelope Hills Golf Course to offer Junior golf classes this summer in Prescott

Antelope Hills Golf Course, 1 Perkins Drive in Prescott, has announced dates for its Junior golf classes this summer. The group classes are for boys and girls ages 8-16 and will include basic golf fundamentals, golf course etiquette, and play on the course. The week-long classes are scheduled for the weeks of June 10, June 24, and July 15. The cost for the week of five lessons is $50 per person. Entry forms and information packets are available at the Antelope Hills Pro Shop. For more information, call Mack McCarley, PGA Professional, at 801-915-8391.

— Courier Sports