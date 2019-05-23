Letter: Vaccine choice

Editor:

I was not surprised to read in the Courier (“Ducey won’t back ending vaccination exemption,” May 18) that Gov. Ducey used the concept of choice to endanger our children. Does he always believe that “Ultimately, decisions are going to be left to parents”? The Courier reports he said “it is not his role as governor to impose mandates.”



So you can choose to send a contaminated child to your school. Yavapai County reports 83% vaccination rates. For every 10 children, two have NOT been vaccinated against measles, mumps, chickenpox, polio. Some classrooms have 40 children. There may be eight unvaccinated children in that classroom. What is your choice? Must you choose to take your children out of that class to protect them?

Does the governor really believe in choice, that important health care decisions should be left to the parents and their doctor?

Hal Cohen

Prescott