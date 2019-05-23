Letter: Vaccine choice
Editor:
I was not surprised to read in the Courier (“Ducey won’t back ending vaccination exemption,” May 18) that Gov. Ducey used the concept of choice to endanger our children. Does he always believe that “Ultimately, decisions are going to be left to parents”? The Courier reports he said “it is not his role as governor to impose mandates.”
So you can choose to send a contaminated child to your school. Yavapai County reports 83% vaccination rates. For every 10 children, two have NOT been vaccinated against measles, mumps, chickenpox, polio. Some classrooms have 40 children. There may be eight unvaccinated children in that classroom. What is your choice? Must you choose to take your children out of that class to protect them?
Does the governor really believe in choice, that important health care decisions should be left to the parents and their doctor?
Hal Cohen
Prescott
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Chair of Suicide Prevention Coalition resigns for lack of help
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...