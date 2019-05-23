Joe Biden’s son connected to 2016 drug investigation in Prescott

Just days before the 2016 presidential election, a pipe with cocaine residue was found inside a rental car in Prescott along with personal property belonging to Robert Hunter Biden, then-Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

As first reported by Breitbart.com on Friday, May 17, a previously uncirculated police report regarding this finding was generated on Oct. 29, 2016.

The vehicle had been rented by Hunter Biden — who was 46 years old at the time — in Palm Springs, California, and returned to the Hertz location at the Prescott Municipal Airport at an unknown time during the night of Oct. 27, according to the 23-page Prescott Police Department (PPD) report. When a Hertz employee inspected the car the next morning, she noticed there was a wallet with an Attorney General’s badge for the state of Delaware, two driver’s licenses with Biden’s name on them, some credit cards/debit cards with his name on them, a Secret Service business card and the aforementioned pipe. A cellphone was later found under the driver’s seat.

The PPD was contacted, and it confirmed that all of these items were in the car. Investigators also noted in the report that there was a “torn small clear plastic baggie next to the pipe with white residue” and some white residue in a console between the two front seats. Given this evidence, investigators categorized the incident as a “Narcotics Offense.”

Detectives contacted the FBI, which sent two agents to the scene, according to the report. Detectives’ attempts to contact Biden were unsuccessful, but the Secret Service later let PPD know that Biden was secure and well.

Lab tests later confirmed that there was cocaine residue in the pipe, but no fingerprints were found on it, according to the police report.

When it came to prosecution, the case was reviewed by both the City of Prescott Attorney’s Office and the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office (YCAO), but both declined to pursue charges against Hunter Biden.

In the report, the YCAO provided the following reasoning for not pursuing charges:

“Does not warrant felony prosecution on these facts at this time. The highest possible charge is a class six felony. That charge would likely be designated a misdemeanor even if D (defendant) convicted at a jury trial. D has no prior felonies. This charge can be appropriately handled in the Prescott City Court. Please forward to the Prescott City Prosecutor for misdemeanor review.”

Dennis McGrane, chief deputy in the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, reiterated this reasoning on Thursday, May 23, and said there was no special treatment or, conversely, investment of additional resources to influence the case one way or the other.

“He was treated as anybody else would have been treated,” McGrane said.

The City of Prescott also provided an excerpt of its reasoning in the report for not pursuing charges:

“Insufficient evidence - 13-3415 requires the State to prove possession of paraphernalia with the intent to use such. The report does not place the suspect in the vehicle at any time that the alleged paraphernalia was present. The vehicle was returned by another and, although the suspect’s identification was present in the vehicle, there is no evidence to show ...”

Given these conclusions, the case was considered closed and the evidence — including photos taken of that evidence — was disposed of, said Lt. Corey Kasun with PPD.

“We don’t hold evidence once [a case] has been adjudicated in court,” Kasun said.

Though he wasn’t charged in this case, Biden has been noted for his drug use in the past.

In order to qualify to join the Navy Reserves in 2012, he received a waiver for what was listed as a “drug-related incident when he was a young man.” A month into his service he tested positive for cocaine during a random drug test and was discharged.

In 2017 divorce papers, Biden’s then-wife Kathleen listed that he spent “extravagantly on his own interests (including drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, strip clubs, and gifts for women with whom he has sexual relations).”