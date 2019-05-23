At a Glance: Talbott Brothers perform at the Highlands Center
Talbott Brothers perform at the Highlands Center
Portland Based duo Nick and Tyler Talbott are set to perform at the Highlands Center for Natural History Thursday, May 30. Creatively combining blood harmonies with storytelling and infectious melodies, they have been described by “The Daily Nebraskan” as being able to “make any listener feel like he or shee has found a home.”
Admission for the 7 p.m. concert is $22 and tickets are available at the Highlands Center gift shop or online at www.eventbrite.com.
The Highlands Center for Natural History is located at 1375 S. Walker Road.
See 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'
Relive the story of what makes a monster and what makes a man with “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at the Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St.
Based on Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel, the show tells the story of Quasimodo, the hunchbacked bell-ringer of Notre Dame and his desire to be a part of the outside world.
Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30-Saturday, June 1, Thursday, June 6-Saturday, June 8 and Thursday, June 13-Saturday, June 15; 2 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 9 and 16. Main Stage, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets are $27 for adults, $25 for seniors and $20 for youth, available on www.pca-az.net or at the door.
Prescott Chamber holds annual Offstreet festival
Head to the lot behind the Prescott Chamber of Commerce, 117 W. Goodwin St., this weekend for the annual Offstreet Arts & Crafts Festival Saturday through Monday, May 25-31.
Starting at 9 a.m., more than 100 arts and crafts vendors will be on hand. For more information, call the Prescott Chamber of Commerce at 928-445-2000.
To have your event or entertainment listings included in Prescott Kudos, email editor@prescottkudos.com.
