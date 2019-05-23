Chino Valley looks ahead after proposals defeated

The residents of Chino Valley made their voices heard, voting against both questions in a special election on Tuesday, May 21.

The results, still unofficial as of noon Thursday, May 23, show that 73.22% of voters said “no” to a $1.5 million primary property tax levy for a 20-year program dedicated to road maintenance and construction, and 57.46% saying “no” to allowing the town to purchase another water system if one comes available.

“It’s a bit of a game changer when it comes to the progress of Chino Valley,” Town Manager Cecilia Grittman said on Thursday. “We’re going to do the best we can on the roads, but we don’t have the money to go out and do a program that the roads require.”

Staff is going to talk with Town Council about how to appropriately manage some of the deterioration of the roads, such as going back to gravel or decreasing speed limits, Grittman said. They will have to assess the roads for that, and while an earlier assessment was done, this one will have to be more from a safety standpoint, she said.

When it comes to how much money is available for road maintenance, things will have to go the way they have been going, Mayor Darryl Croft said on Tuesday night.

“We’ll have about $400,000, $500,000 a year to put on roads,” he said. “That’s all we’ll have.”

As for water, there is no strategy right now. The voters’ decision means economic development will be more difficult, Grittman said. Staff will have to try to be more creative and will be more restricted on pieces that will be available for economic development, she said.

A bill was proposed in the state Legislature last year that would have eliminated what happened with the lawsuit that caused Chino Valley to have to go in front of voters for an approval of whether or not it could purchase another water system, but it died before a vote, Grittman said.

“I don’t know if somebody’s going to bring that back up next year,” she said. “I would recommend right now that since our voters said no that we don’t even try and exercise that option until we hear from them that it’s something that they would support.”