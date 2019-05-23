OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 23
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Chicken soup with possible contamination recalled

(Blount Fine Foods/Courtesy)

(Blount Fine Foods/Courtesy)

Originally Published: May 23, 2019 10:14 a.m.

Blount Fine Foods is recalling approximately 6,690 pounds of soup with chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday, May 23.

The ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup items were produced on April 26, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

• 16-oz. plastic bowls containing “Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup” with a “Use By date” of 07/05/2019 and lot codes 042619-3V or 042619-4V printed on the bottom of the container.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13130” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers and retail locations in Arizona, Florida, and Georgia. This recall only impacts Panera Bread at Home products. It does not include any product sold at Panera Bread restaurants.

The problem was discovered when the recalling firm notified FSIS of consumer complaints.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The Food Safety service is concerned that some product may be in consumer’s refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Blount Fine Foods Consumer Care Team at (866) 674-4519 or visit www.blountfinefoods.com/recall.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.

Information provided by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Frozen chicken, beef products recalled due to possible contamination
Perdue recalling frozen chicken nuggets
Recalled: Raw stuffed chicken products by Barber Food
Recall on Tyson Foods chicken wing product
Chicken products by Foster Farms recalled

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
FRI
24
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries