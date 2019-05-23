Chicken soup with possible contamination recalled
Blount Fine Foods is recalling approximately 6,690 pounds of soup with chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Thursday, May 23.
The ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup items were produced on April 26, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
• 16-oz. plastic bowls containing “Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup” with a “Use By date” of 07/05/2019 and lot codes 042619-3V or 042619-4V printed on the bottom of the container.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13130” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution centers and retail locations in Arizona, Florida, and Georgia. This recall only impacts Panera Bread at Home products. It does not include any product sold at Panera Bread restaurants.
The problem was discovered when the recalling firm notified FSIS of consumer complaints.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
The Food Safety service is concerned that some product may be in consumer’s refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Blount Fine Foods Consumer Care Team at (866) 674-4519 or visit www.blountfinefoods.com/recall.
Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.
Information provided by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
