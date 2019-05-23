OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 23
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license

Mario Alberto Casillas (Arizona Registrar of Contractors)

Mario Alberto Casillas (Arizona Registrar of Contractors)

Verde Independent
Originally Published: May 23, 2019 5:02 p.m.

On Tuesday, May 21, Mario Alberto Casillas, 28, of Camp Verde, was found guilty of contracting without a license, a Class 1 misdemeanor in Flagstaff Justice Court.

The charges stemmed from an Arizona Registrar of Contractors investigation that found Casillas, dba M&M Landscaping and Masonry, contracted to build a retaining wall, ramp and storage shed at a Flagstaff residence for $7,850.

A mother renting the property wanted to improve it for her son, a military veteran with a disability.

Casillas was paid $6,610 for poor work and a storage shed that was never delivered, according to the Registrar of Contractors.

The complainant was misled by Casillas' company name, which is very similar to the name of his father’s licensed company, according to the Registrar of Contractors.

Casillas was fined $1,000. Restitution was not ordered in favor of the victim as she previously prevailed in a civil claim against Casillas.

Casillas has never been licensed in Arizona and the Registrar of Contractors has submitted a total of six cases against Casillas for prosecution since 2017 in Coconino, Gila and Yavapai County. The other five cases are still pending prosecution.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors frequently receives complaints regarding unlicensed entities exploiting property owners ranging from poor work to complete abandonment.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors reminds property owners to ask contracting professionals about the status of their license and always check the license by visiting www.roc.az.gov or giving the agency a call at 602-542-1525.

Report a Violation

Residents can report suspected unlicensed contractor violations using this Unlicensed Contracting Tips Hotline.

Editor’s Note: As a matter of policy, The Daily Courier generally does not name defendants in cases involving misdemeanor charges. Due to the nature of this case and related pending cases, the publisher has made an exception to better alert and protect local consumers.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Warrant issued for Prescott man accused of fraudulently acting as a contractor
Ask the Contractor: Unlicensed contractors can face stiff penalties
Ask the Contractor: It’s important: Hire licensed contractors
Saving a few bucks can cost you big time
Saving a few bucks can cost you big time

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
FRI
24
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries