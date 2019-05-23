Camp Verde man convicted of contracting without license

On Tuesday, May 21, Mario Alberto Casillas, 28, of Camp Verde, was found guilty of contracting without a license, a Class 1 misdemeanor in Flagstaff Justice Court.

The charges stemmed from an Arizona Registrar of Contractors investigation that found Casillas, dba M&M Landscaping and Masonry, contracted to build a retaining wall, ramp and storage shed at a Flagstaff residence for $7,850.

A mother renting the property wanted to improve it for her son, a military veteran with a disability.

Casillas was paid $6,610 for poor work and a storage shed that was never delivered, according to the Registrar of Contractors.

The complainant was misled by Casillas' company name, which is very similar to the name of his father’s licensed company, according to the Registrar of Contractors.

Casillas was fined $1,000. Restitution was not ordered in favor of the victim as she previously prevailed in a civil claim against Casillas.

Casillas has never been licensed in Arizona and the Registrar of Contractors has submitted a total of six cases against Casillas for prosecution since 2017 in Coconino, Gila and Yavapai County. The other five cases are still pending prosecution.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors frequently receives complaints regarding unlicensed entities exploiting property owners ranging from poor work to complete abandonment.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors reminds property owners to ask contracting professionals about the status of their license and always check the license by visiting www.roc.az.gov or giving the agency a call at 602-542-1525.

Report a Violation

Residents can report suspected unlicensed contractor violations using this Unlicensed Contracting Tips Hotline.

Editor’s Note: As a matter of policy, The Daily Courier generally does not name defendants in cases involving misdemeanor charges. Due to the nature of this case and related pending cases, the publisher has made an exception to better alert and protect local consumers.