Art show highlights strong women

Local artist Donna Carver has created a body of work acknowledging and highlighting strong women that is currently on display in the mezzanine ’Tis Art Center & Gallery.

It’s called “Across Cultures-Strong Women” and the opening reception for it is during the Fourth Friday Art Walk Friday, May 24 at 5 p.m. Containing portraits of individuals as well as women from various cultures, Carver said it all started with a painting of a Native American woman.

“I painted her, I thought in every culture women have a lot of challenges and then I decided to take this on, to bring in all cultures that I could,” she said. “Generic women as well as women that are real or have lived or are alive.”

Alongside the paintings of generic women from various cultures, including an Aboriginal Australian, Indian and Korean, are portraits of individual women such as Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai, Margaret Thatcher, Irena Sendler and Sandra Day O’Connor.

Carver said she wanted to shine a light on women who worked hard and accomplished so much opening doors or breaking through glass ceilings.

“Every one of them when they were young and growing up was an ordinary person,” she said. “They became focused and passionate for whatever reason, it could have been for their education or it could have been for a cause.”

The coup de grace of the show is a portrait of Adena Friedman, the president and CEO of Nasdaq and the first woman to ever be a CEO and president on Wall Street, Carver said. Inside the portrait is a collage of women who made a stand or were first in their field, she said.

The show also has a portrait of Carver’s friend, Patricia Williams Caminiti, who she said represents the average woman, and a portrait of herself.

“I’ve been told I have a very strong personality and that I’m extremely assertive. And I am and I don’t kowtow back from that,” Carver said. “When I express myself and stand up for something, I always do it conscious of the words that I use and never putting anyone else down, just explaining my lens view and we can agree to disagree and that’s okay, but I’m very strong about it.”

Further, she’s gone through quite a few life experiences from having back surgery to surviving breast cancer six times, she said.



When showing in ’Tis Art Center and Gallery, they like to put a 3-D artist with a 2-D artist, Carver said. As such, glass and beaded jewelry creations by Patricia Carberry are part of the show as well. She chose Carberry because she makes every single bead and she loves the texture of her work and what she creates with those beads, she said.

“I thought that it would look really good with the different cultures that we have and I think it really shows,” Carver said.

For more information about Donna Carver, visit www.donnacarver.com. For more information about ’Tis Art Center & Gallery, located at 105 S. Cortez St., visit www.tisartgallery.com or call 928-775-0223.

The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on Wednesday.