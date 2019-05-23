OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 23
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona top 10 for reported fraud in U.S.
Prescott Police plan senior safety fair on June 12

The Prescott Police Department hosted a fraud and scam prevention workshop on April 24, 2019, at Las Fuentes Resort Village in Prescott. (Prescott Police Department/Courtesy)

The Prescott Police Department hosted a fraud and scam prevention workshop on April 24, 2019, at Las Fuentes Resort Village in Prescott. (Prescott Police Department/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: May 23, 2019 9:30 p.m.

A recently released report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) ranked Arizona as the No. 7 state in 2018 when it came to reported cases of fraud. The state claimed the same ranking for the first quarter of 2019 as well.

Of the 11,588 fraud reports the FTC received from law enforcement in Arizona between January and April of this year, topping the list of most frequently reported fraud types were identity theft (19%) and imposter scams (17%).

“This trend seems to mirror what we are seeing locally,” said Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesperson with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. “Imposter scams are on the increase based on my overview of cases this year.”

Imposter scams come in many varieties, but work the same way: A scammer pretends to be someone you trust – such as a government or company official – to convince you to send them money.

When scammers call potential victims over the phone, their caller identifications will sometimes even read “IRS,” “County Jail” or something else one might think is legitimate.

“Don’t trust the initial caller ID, because a lot of people can actually skim those numbers and make it look like it’s an actual company or agency,” said James Risinger, support services supervisor with the Prescott Valley Police Department.

Scammers rely on eliciting an emotional response from victims to the point of irrational action. They sometimes will do this by citing information about you that they gleaned from the internet, police said.

“The information is easily accessible,” Prescott Police Department Lt. Corey Kasun said. “These suspects can look at your social media accounts, see that you have a granddaughter and say that she was in a car accident and money needs to be wired to help bail her out of jail for a DUI – or something like that.”

photo

The Prescott Police Department hosted a fraud and scam prevention workshop at Las Fuentes Resort Village in Prescott on April 24, 2019. (Prescott Police Department/Courtesy)

Many of these scammers are operating from other countries or have made it almost impossible to trace back to their locations or identities, so if someone falls for the fraudulent scheme, the suspects often get away with it scot-free.

Businesses have been able to help prevent these sort of scams by talking to victims who are trying to make unusual transactions.

“In some cases, knowledgeable retail clerks and bank employees have been instrumental in convincing victims attempting to buy pre-paid gift cards that they may be involved in a scam,” D’Evelyn said.

Knowing this, Kasun and other officers have done presentations at local banks to encourage them to be these sort of local watchdogs, Kasun said.

“We tell staff at the banks that if elderly people are coming in and wanting to wire or send money and it just doesn’t seem right, call us first,” he said.

They also host occasional workshops about scam and fraud prevention that are open to the public. One such session was on April 24 at Las Fuentes Resort Village in Prescott, and another similar opportunity is scheduled for June 12 at Yavapai College (more information below).

The fundamental rule law enforcement recommend when determining if something is a scam or not is: Always verify the information you are being provided. If you receive an “urgent” message from a company or agency over the phone, in the mail, or online stating that you must send money or provide personal information immediately in order to receive a prize or avoid facing some sort of penalty, take a moment to think about it.

“If you think it may be legitimate, ask for another number that you can call them back on, or look up the number for that government agency and give them a call before you give any personal information out,” Kasun said.

If you believe it is a scam, call your local police agency and provide it with whatever information you have so a member of the department may look into it and make record of it.

UPCOMING SENIOR SAFETY FAIR

In collaboration with other entities in Yavapai County, the PPD is hosting a senior safety fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, at Yavapai College’s Prescott campus. The fair will take place inside building 19 in the college’s community room (the library).

“A lot of it’s going to be on this fraud stuff, and just going over current events that we’re seeing in our community to really arm some of our senior people with information to help prevent stuff like this from occurring,” Kasun said.

For more information, email Leila.ranzieprescott-az.gov, or call 928-777-1965.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
FRI
24
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries