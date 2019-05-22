Watch: Dog jumps from motor home during police chase

A woman in a stolen recreational vehicle led authorities on a wild chase in Los Angeles on Tuesday, smashing into cars and a palm tree before finally coming to a halt with a large dog hanging out of the shattered windshield.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the police pursuit began at 7:05 p.m. near Towsley Canyon in Santa Clarita.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner told the Times that deputies had been conducting patrol checks nearby because a man was reportedly exposing himself to a woman in the area.

Officials learned the RV had been stolen out of Simi Valley.

The chase reportedly started after the female driver, identified as 52-year-old Julie Ann Rainbird, failed to yield.

During the police chase, which was caught on TV news video, one of the dogs can be seen jumping from the speeding vehicle.

Rainbird, a Winnetka resident, was arrested and held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

According to California Highway Patrol, the dogs suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by animal control.

The Associated Press contributed to this post.