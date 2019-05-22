Watch: Dog jumps from motor home during police chase
A woman in a stolen recreational vehicle led authorities on a wild chase in Los Angeles on Tuesday, smashing into cars and a palm tree before finally coming to a halt with a large dog hanging out of the shattered windshield.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the police pursuit began at 7:05 p.m. near Towsley Canyon in Santa Clarita.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Tracy Koerner told the Times that deputies had been conducting patrol checks nearby because a man was reportedly exposing himself to a woman in the area.
Officials learned the RV had been stolen out of Simi Valley.
The chase reportedly started after the female driver, identified as 52-year-old Julie Ann Rainbird, failed to yield.
During the police chase, which was caught on TV news video, one of the dogs can be seen jumping from the speeding vehicle.
Rainbird, a Winnetka resident, was arrested and held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
According to California Highway Patrol, the dogs suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken by animal control.
The Associated Press contributed to this post.
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Bradshaw Mountain student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the class,' police say
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Chair of Suicide Prevention Coalition resigns for lack of help
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...