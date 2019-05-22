Celebration tour takes Prescott High seniors back in time

Gloomy skies on Wednesday morning in no way diminished the brilliance of Prescott High School’s Class of 2019 — their smarts or their smiles.

For the fourth year in a row, more than 150 soon-to-be Badger graduates were treated to a celebration tour of the Prescott Unified School District. The almost three-hour bus trip is a nostalgic last visit for many of these students to where they learned their alphabet and romped with their first best friend.

Wearing bright blue caps and gowns in the courtyard at Granite Mountain School, two senior girls who befriended one another at that very school said the tour was “awesome.” They enjoyed the chance to be seen as role models to the now fifth- and sixth-graders who occupy what was their middle school.

When these students entered high school four years ago, the district restructured from K-5 to K-4 elementary schools; Granite Mountain changed to a school for fifth- and sixth-graders and Mile High was the sole district middle school.

“This shows these kids that they can graduate, do what they want to do and follow their dreams,” said an exuberant Stephanie Pasant.

The six-school Prescott Unified District tour started at 9 a.m. at Washington School on East Gurley Street, a historic landmark now home to the central office and the Discovery Gardens pre-school. From there, students visited Abia Judd Elementary, Granite Mountain School, Taylor Hicks Elementary, Lincoln Elementary and Mile High Middle School. The final stop was at the Yavapai County Courthouse where the students posed for one last class photograph — they performed the “rollercoaster” and sang the high school “fight” song.

Even those unrelated to these young adults applauded; this posed photograph is now a Prescott High commencement tradition.

MEMORIES

For Stephanie and one of her PUSD besties, Cheyenne Williams, the visit to Granite was a connection to their roots; it was the first Prescott school they attended when it was one of two middle schools. Granite Mountain is where the girls said they started making the memories they will bring along with their diplomas to the next stops on their life journeys.

In this class of about 280 graduates there are students going in many different directions — be it into a vocational career; to a local community or four-year college; to a military academy or to any number of in-state or out-of-state universities. They will study to be doctors, lawyers, architects, teachers, global security specialists, even astronauts and physicists.

“It’s just incredible,” said Cheyenne of the chance to roam corridors of their past, peek inside old classrooms and connect with teachers who inspired their present aspirations. “So many feelings!”

Of course, the students weren’t the only ones to have those “feelings.”

Abia Judd Elementary Principal Stephanie Hillig, the former high school principal for five years, was overcome with emotions as she hugged senior after senior before they were treated to a gauntlet of cheers from today’s youngest learners.

“I’m so proud of you guys,” Hillig said as the tears flowed.

During a break in hugs from many students she has known since she was principal at Granite Mountain, Hillig declared, “I’m just so excited for their futures.

“They’re going to do great things.”

Exclaiming that this is a moment for all to savor, Hillig’s predecessor, Clark Tenney, now the high school assistant principal and this year’s tour organizer, couldn’t stop smiling as the seniors were greeted by their much younger peers as hometown celebrities.

“It’s very nostalgic for the kids, and for all of us,” Tenney said.

Senior Cienna Madrigal summed up her sentiments with the most familiar adjective of the tour: “bittersweet.”

“It’s a happy, sad thing,” Madrigal said of what she expects is likely the final visit to schools where so many of the almost graduates got their academic start.

“I’m really happy,” declared senior Liz Nava. “I love these kids with their high fives. I still see myself as a little kid.”

Senior Jack Gould said it was a treat to share the enthusiasm of graduation with the next generation of high schoolers.

The tour of the elementary schools “brought back a lot of memories,” Jack said.

Celebrating with the class at Granite Mountain, District Superintendent Joe Howard said this is a highlight of the graduation season.

“I’m happy, I’m said, I’m laughing and I’m crying,” Howard said. “This brings it all around. The little ones are looking at their future, and the grownups — teachers, administrators and parents — are seeing the fruits of their efforts.”