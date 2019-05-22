OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 22
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Spring snowfall likely to affect travel in northern Arizona

Lynx Lake is blanketed in snow Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in the Prescott National Forest. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Lynx Lake is blanketed in snow Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in the Prescott National Forest. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 1:56 p.m.

FLAGSTAFF — Authorities are advising travelers and commuters using roads and highways of higher elevations of northern Arizona to be prepared for potentially hazardous driving conditions through Thursday morning due to a late-season snowstorm.

The National Weather Service says the heaviest snow is expected from late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning in Flagstaff and other elevations above 6,500 feet, while the Arizona Department of Transportation says "challenging driving conditions" are likely during the Thursday morning commute.

The department says up to 4 inches of snow are expected in Flagstaff, likely affecting travel on Interstates 40 and 17 and U.S. 89. Snow is also expected along State Route 260 between Payson and Heber.

The department advises drivers to slow down and to consider delaying travel until plows have cleared highways.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

DPS: Don’t travel across northern Arizona today
Rain, some snow expected for Prescott area late Friday night, Jan. 19, through Saturday
Weekend weather: Looks like just rain this time for Quad Cities
Winter storm watch in effect for higher elevations on Christmas Eve
Be ready to wait out snowfall, get prepared

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
FRI
24
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries