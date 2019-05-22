Spring snowfall likely to affect travel in northern Arizona
FLAGSTAFF — Authorities are advising travelers and commuters using roads and highways of higher elevations of northern Arizona to be prepared for potentially hazardous driving conditions through Thursday morning due to a late-season snowstorm.
The National Weather Service says the heaviest snow is expected from late Wednesday night through early Thursday morning in Flagstaff and other elevations above 6,500 feet, while the Arizona Department of Transportation says "challenging driving conditions" are likely during the Thursday morning commute.
The department says up to 4 inches of snow are expected in Flagstaff, likely affecting travel on Interstates 40 and 17 and U.S. 89. Snow is also expected along State Route 260 between Payson and Heber.
The department advises drivers to slow down and to consider delaying travel until plows have cleared highways.
