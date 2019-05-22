Obituary Notice: Shannon Michelle Pomarico

Shannon Michelle Pomarico, 24, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. She was born May 12, 1995, in Cherry Point, North Carolina. There will be a visitation from 4-6 p.m., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, AZ. There will be a Funeral Mass at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, Arizona. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Shannon’s online guest book. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.