Obituary: Marjoria “Margie” Busch

Marjoria “Margie” Busch, 98, of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born in Brooklyn, New York, and went to be with the Lord on May 16, 2019. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Eugene, in 2001.

She was loved by her family, her Jewell family in Casa Grande and her wonderful friends from the Chino Valley Lioness.

She is survived by her daughter, Lillian (Bill) Benson; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. She was an amazing lady who will be greatly missed.

Services will begin at Heritage Funeral Home on Florence Blvd., in Casa Grande for visitation on Saturday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a Church service at Trinity Lutheran Church on Pueblo Drive at 1 p.m., with burial following at Mountain View Cemetery on Skyway Avenue.

