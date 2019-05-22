Nonprofit in Brief: GMIHC Learning and Tribute Center to host Honoring the Brave event on June 19

GMIHC Learning and Tribute Center to host Honoring the Brave event on June 19

The Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center board and the Elks Theatre will host a showing of “Only the Brave,” the 2017 film about the Granite Mountain Hotshots.

The event will take place on June 19 at the Elks Theatre with doors opening at 3:30 p.m., and the film showing at 4 p.m. Following the screening will be a panel discussion with surviving hotshot Brendan McDonough, board chair and father of the crew superintendent John Marsh, movie producer Mike Menchel, film advisor and hotshot alum Pat McCarty, as well as former crew chief Duane Steinbrink.

There also will be a silent auction of special memorabilia and items.

There are 90 tickets available for $219 with all proceeds benefitting the GMIHC Center. The private event tickets include the film, a limited-edition hotshot challenge coin, hors d’oeuvres from El Gato Azul, craft beer from Granite Mountain Brewing, wine from Yavapai College, and the panel discussion. Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.bit.ly/gmihc19.

The Elks Theatre will have three other public showings of “Only the Brave” for any cash donation, with proceeds shared between the GMIHC Center and the Elks Theatre. These showings will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, Wednesday, June 19, and Thursday, June 20.

“Only the Brave,” starring Josh Brolin, debuted in late 2017. The filmmakers state that the story is about the bond and brotherhood shared by the 19.



Animal rescue group holding online fundraiser

AARF Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit, is holding an online drawing fundraiser. The dining and entertainment fundraiser is offering a $1,000 package of gift certificates for nine different restaurants and six concerts, play, rodeo and zoo. The drawing will end and winning ticket will be drawn on June 15. One person will win it all. Tickets are 5 for $20. For more information and to buy tickets, go to aarfanimalrescue.org, or Facebook AARF Animal Rescue.



Yavapai County Women March On donates $500 to Prescott Area Shelter Services

The PASS mission is to serve women, children, and veterans by providing temporary housing, resources, individualized case management, and a pathway to permanent housing. March On organizers Maria Lynam and Amy Hurst made the presentation. PASS Executive Director Carmen Frederic reports that the group has served around 136 women and children per year and since opening in 2007 has served well over 2,400 individuals, providing 49,000 bed nights. Frederic is proud that more than 88% of shelter guests successfully transition into permanent housing. PASS has many needs including items such as office supplies including stamps, cleaning supplies, twin-sized bedding, and toiletries. It also needs volunteers. For more information, visit https://prescottshelters.org.

Yavapai County Women March On is a group of local women who organized the women’s marches at the courthouse the past three Januarys. They March On in support of a fair, just, and inclusive world and against the forces of inequality, injustice, and intolerance. Visit them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/march011919.

Sons of the American Revolution Celebration honors ‘Greatest Generation WWII Veterans’ on June 8

The Prescott Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution invites WWII veterans to a luncheon on Saturday, June 8. Meals will be provided at no cost to WWII vets and their escort.

The event will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Guacamayas Mexican Grill, 1317 E. Gurley St., Prescott. The purpose of the luncheon is to thank WWII veterans for their service and to reflect upon the 75th anniversary of the historic D-Day Invasion and the Tuesday, June 6, 1944, Normandy landings of the Allied invasion during World War II. Jerome Wilna, WWII Navy Veteran, who was part of the D-Day Invasion, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call 928-533-1478.