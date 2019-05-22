OFFERS
Mengarelli files petition for second two-year term

Mayor Greg Mengarelli

Mayor Greg Mengarelli

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 10:49 p.m.

As the only candidate indicating interest in the Prescott Mayor’s race so far, incumbent Mayor Greg Mengarelli filed his nominating paperwork with the city clerk’s office on Wednesday, May 22.

City Clerk Maureen Scott reported that Mengarelli filed petitions containing 1,576 signatures from registered Prescott voters.

That total is well above the minimum of 844 minimum signatures needed for candidates to be listed on the Aug. 27 primary ballot.

Along with the mayor’s seat, three council seats are up for election in the 2019 election season.

To date, four candidates have filed for the three council seats — incumbents Jim Lamerson, Billie Orr, and Steve Sischka, as well as candidate Cathey Rusing.

Prospective candidates have until Wednesday, May 29, to turn in their petitions.

In addition to the Aug. 27 primary, the city has a Nov. 5 general election scheduled, if needed.

