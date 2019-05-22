Martin, Randall have their way in pair of Prescott Valley Little League blowouts

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Following a highly competitive first round of the Prescott Valley Little League Major’s playoff tournament at Mountain Valley Park, one would assume the next slate of games would be all the more intense.

In the first round of this double-elimination bracket on Monday, No. 1 Martin narrowly edged out No. 4 Tyson 9-8 while No.3 Dunn got the best of No. 2 Randall with a competitive 17-10 win. Come Wednesday, however, both the winners and losers bracket saw lopsided affairs that each ended on a run rule.

WINNERS: NO. 1 MARTIN 15, NO. 3 DUNN 0

The second round in the winner’s bracket was primed to be an electrifying match-up but Martin proved to be the more focused and better prepared team thanks in large part to the guidance of coach Jeremy Martin.

“The boys played hard all year and tonight it showed,” Martin said. “We battled through a lot of games and tonight we put it all together and played well.”

Martin made their presence felt early on and seized complete control to jump out to a big 9-0 lead within the first couple innings. Dunn had no answers for Martin’s disciplined defense, which was led by pitcher Connor Wallace, and struggled to even get a hit off.

“We as coaches, we’ve really stressed defense and when we are playing good defense and throwing strikes, we do well, even if our hitting is not on,” Martin said.

Jeremy Reynolds had the biggest day at the plate, going a perfect 5 for 5 to round up a total of five RBIs. Colter Smith and Gabe King only had one at-bat each, but they sure were effective, combining for six RBIs.

LOSERS: NO. 2 RANDALL 11, NO. 4 TYSON 1

The match-up on the loser’s side of the bracket nearly mirrored its winner’s side counterpart as Randall was clicking on all cylinders against Tyson, who are now eliminated from the tournament.

“Basically, it was just hitting the ball tonight, running bases,” said coach Josh Randall. “Some of the kids have kind of struggled at bat but tonight they hit the ball and we had some good plays out there. Some of the kids on the other team were throwing the ball around with some errors, which allowed us to score the extra runs and ended up letting us win the game with the run rule.”

It didn’t take long for Randall to get themselves on the board, racking up four runs in the first inning. They went on to score another four runs in the third inning and three in the fourth.

Randall’s final run of the game came in dramatic fashion as pitcher Caden Randall, who finished the night going 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, hit a deep one to the left-field fence, which plated two runners and himself to secure the win and spark a well-deserved celebration.

Isaiah Avila and Evan Scheffert also had big nights for Randall as they were each perfect at the dish while combing for four RBIs. Caden Randall was lights out on the mound, striking out eight and surrendering only one hit in 3.2 innings of work.

UP NEXT

With the win, Martin moves on to the final, which will take place on Saturday at 9 a.m. They will await the winner of Friday’s losers-bracket game between Dunn and Randall at 7 p.m. If Martin loses in Saturday’s final, a second game immediately following the first will be needed to determine the champion.

All games will take place at Mountain Valley Park in Prescott Valley.

“When we are winning, the boys’ confidence is high,” Josh Randall said of his team. “We lost against Dunn on Monday in the first part of the tournament and I think these boys are a little stoked that they have a chance to come back and redeem themselves against them on Friday.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.