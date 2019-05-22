Local Sports in Brief: Prescott Valley Grand Prix scheduled for Memorial Day weekend

The fifth annual Prescott Valley Grand Prix motorized off-road race will take place Memorial Day weekend, May 25 and 26, outside of Findlay Toyota Center. Arizona Off-Road Promotions and the Town of Prescott Valley are playing host to the Grand Prix, which will feature motorcycles, quads and utility vehicles for all ages and skill levels. There will also be a pit bike race. Everyone is encouraged to register and attend. Registration starts Friday, May 24, outside of Findlay Toyota Center. Races will go all day on May 25 and 26, with tickets being sold at the gate. For more information on times, fees, classes and location, visit azopracing.com or email Kyle at kyle@azopracing.com.

Memorial Day Tournament May 25-27 to kick off summer season for high school baseball

With the state championships all done and dusted, local high school baseball teams including Prescott will start the summer season by competing in the Memorial Day Tournament from Saturday, May 25, to Monday, May 27. Fifteen teams will be split up into three pools of five and will play their games at Prescott, Chino Valley and Yavapai College. Bracket play will solely take place on Monday.

Memorial Day weekend tennis tournament May 25-27 at Yavapai College

The PATA Memorial Day NTRP Tennis Tournament is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, Saturday-Monday, May 25-27, at Yavapai College Tennis Center in Prescott. The Prescott Area Tennis Association is putting on the tournament, which is open to men’s and women’s 3.0-5.0 players in singles, 6.0-10.0 in doubles and 6.0-10.0 in mixed doubles. Cost is $38 for singles, $33 for doubles. For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377, or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.

— Courier Sports