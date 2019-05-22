OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, May 23
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local Sports in Brief: Prescott Valley Grand Prix scheduled for Memorial Day weekend
Local Sports in Brief

A racer clears the water during the second annual Prescott Valley Grand Prix on May 28, 2016. The fifth annual event comes to Prescott Valley this Memorial Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

A racer clears the water during the second annual Prescott Valley Grand Prix on May 28, 2016. The fifth annual event comes to Prescott Valley this Memorial Day weekend, Saturday and Sunday, May 25 and 26. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 11:08 p.m.

The fifth annual Prescott Valley Grand Prix motorized off-road race will take place Memorial Day weekend, May 25 and 26, outside of Findlay Toyota Center. Arizona Off-Road Promotions and the Town of Prescott Valley are playing host to the Grand Prix, which will feature motorcycles, quads and utility vehicles for all ages and skill levels. There will also be a pit bike race. Everyone is encouraged to register and attend. Registration starts Friday, May 24, outside of Findlay Toyota Center. Races will go all day on May 25 and 26, with tickets being sold at the gate. For more information on times, fees, classes and location, visit azopracing.com or email Kyle at kyle@azopracing.com.

Memorial Day Tournament May 25-27 to kick off summer season for high school baseball

With the state championships all done and dusted, local high school baseball teams including Prescott will start the summer season by competing in the Memorial Day Tournament from Saturday, May 25, to Monday, May 27. Fifteen teams will be split up into three pools of five and will play their games at Prescott, Chino Valley and Yavapai College. Bracket play will solely take place on Monday.

Memorial Day weekend tennis tournament May 25-27 at Yavapai College

The PATA Memorial Day NTRP Tennis Tournament is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, Saturday-Monday, May 25-27, at Yavapai College Tennis Center in Prescott. The Prescott Area Tennis Association is putting on the tournament, which is open to men’s and women’s 3.0-5.0 players in singles, 6.0-10.0 in doubles and 6.0-10.0 in mixed doubles. Cost is $38 for singles, $33 for doubles. For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377, or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.

— Courier Sports

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local Sports in Brief: STORM Cheer nabs 2 titles, runner-up honors in Las Vegas May 11-12
Local Sports in Brief: Memorial Day weekend tennis tournament set for May 25-27 at Yavapai College
Local Sports in Brief: Kentucky Derby party set for May 4 at Arizona Downs
Local Sports in Brief: Baseball prospect camp set for May 12 at Yavapai College
Local Sports in Brief: Antelope Hills Golf Course to offer junior golf classes this summer in Prescott

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
FRI
24
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries