Letter: Opioid risks
Editor:
President Trump announced last month, dispensed opioid prescriptions are down 17 percent from last year. One would expect the reduction in prescriptions to correspond with a reduction in opioid addiction cases. To the contrary, we are experiencing record numbers of opioid overdoses.
For years, DEA’s Tactical Diversion Squads focused on the pharmaceutical and medical industries over the opioid epidemic. Criminal, civil, and administrative sanctions have been reigning in the industry. Arizona enacted stricter controls; limiting prescription opioids for first-time patients, mandatory participation in prescription monitoring programs, and educating the medical industry on opioid addiction.
It appears government successes reducing available “legal” pain medication were countered by drug trafficking organizations (DTOs) filling the void. According to the CDC, U.S. prescription drug overdoses reached a record 72,000 deaths in 2018. What is disturbing, more than half the opioid overdose deaths were from fentanyl, a synthetic heroin manufactured in China.
Fentanyl contained in foreign counterfeit (mimic) prescriptions, sourced in China, and smuggled by Mexican DTOs; supplies millions addicted to prescription pain medications, unaware of the risks. Despite this epidemic; there are proposals to “legally” permit foreign prescription medications to be imported and sold in the U.S
Pharmaceutical drugs are the most counterfeited item in the world, an estimated $200 billion industry. The FDA’s strict oversight and controls; ensuring Americans receive safe, uncontaminated pharmaceutical medications, don’t apply to foreign pharmaceutical companies. Based on our current opioid crises, the threat of international DTOs infiltrating the “legal “foreign importation of pharmaceutical drugs with “mimic” medications is a reality that could place Americans at risk.
Douglas Hebert (DEA retired)
Fountain Hills
Doug Hebert retired as an Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in Arizona. During his career, he ran the DEA Tactical Diversion Squads in Arizona targeting the pharmaceutical industry and medical professionals whom DEA determined were abusing their DEA registration marketing and over-prescribing opioid prescription medications.
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Bradshaw Mountain student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the class,' police say
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Chair of Suicide Prevention Coalition resigns for lack of help
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...