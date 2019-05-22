Harvey Skoog, former Prescott Valley mayor, honored by Yavapai College Foundation
Former Prescott Valley Mayor Harvey Skoog was among those honored at the 48th annual meeting of the Yavapai College Foundation, held Tuesday, May 7, at the YC Performing Arts Center in Prescott.
Executive Director Paul Kirchgraber announced that Skoog was chosen to receive the YC Foundation’s Community Service Award, which recognizes those who have made significant contributions to their community through their time, actions, talents and dedication.
In presenting the award, Marnie Uhl, president and CEO of the Prescott Valley Chamber of Commerce, lauded Skoog’s 26 years of service to the Town of Prescott Valley, which included 19 years as mayor.
“His leadership brought economic development and community improvement projects, increased residential growth and opportunities and investment in community enhancements through parks, trails, art and resident amenities,” Uhl said.
The YC Foundation also honored Skoog by establishing a scholarship in his name. The Harvey Skoog Business Scholarship will be awarded annually to a Yavapai County high school graduate enrolled in the associate of business degree program at Yavapai College.
Individuals wishing to learn more about the Harvey Skoog Business Scholarship may call the YC Foundation at 928-717-7619.
Since 1972, the Yavapai College Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has supported Yavapai College in fulfilling its mission to provide high quality, cost effective education. For more information visit http://www.yc.edu/ycf.
