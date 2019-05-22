OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 22
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

First Responders Appreciation Day at Heritage Park Zoo set for May 25

A wallaby from Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott is pictured after surviving a fire at the zoo in November, 2018. The fire destroyed the donkey and wallaby night houses. The zoo is hosting a First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 25, in honor of those who helped put out the fire. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

A wallaby from Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott is pictured after surviving a fire at the zoo in November, 2018. The fire destroyed the donkey and wallaby night houses. The zoo is hosting a First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 25, in honor of those who helped put out the fire. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 8:32 p.m.

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott will host First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 25. The event is open for everyone to come celebrate. First Responders and their immediate family will be admitted free this day as well as all HPZS members. Admission pricing for non-members is $10 for adults, $8 for Seniors/Military/students (with ID), $6 for children 3-12 and kids under 3 are free. The zoo will be opening the Wallaby Walkabout for the first time since the fire in November, in honor of the First Responders who helped us. There will be a bounce house for kids to enjoy and concessions for sale. For more information call 928-778-4242 or visit www.heritageparkzoo.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
FRI
24
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries