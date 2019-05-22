First Responders Appreciation Day at Heritage Park Zoo set for May 25

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott will host First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 25. The event is open for everyone to come celebrate. First Responders and their immediate family will be admitted free this day as well as all HPZS members. Admission pricing for non-members is $10 for adults, $8 for Seniors/Military/students (with ID), $6 for children 3-12 and kids under 3 are free. The zoo will be opening the Wallaby Walkabout for the first time since the fire in November, in honor of the First Responders who helped us. There will be a bounce house for kids to enjoy and concessions for sale. For more information call 928-778-4242 or visit www.heritageparkzoo.org.