First Responders Appreciation Day at Heritage Park Zoo set for May 25
Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary in Prescott will host First Responders Appreciation Day on Saturday, May 25. The event is open for everyone to come celebrate. First Responders and their immediate family will be admitted free this day as well as all HPZS members. Admission pricing for non-members is $10 for adults, $8 for Seniors/Military/students (with ID), $6 for children 3-12 and kids under 3 are free. The zoo will be opening the Wallaby Walkabout for the first time since the fire in November, in honor of the First Responders who helped us. There will be a bounce house for kids to enjoy and concessions for sale. For more information call 928-778-4242 or visit www.heritageparkzoo.org.
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Bradshaw Mountain student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the class,' police say
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Chair of Suicide Prevention Coalition resigns for lack of help
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...