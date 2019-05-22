OFFERS
Ex-students pay respects to Miller Valley Elementary

Soon-to-be graduates on their PHS Senior Celebration Tour make their final stop at the former site of Miller Valley Elementary School on Wednesday, May 22. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Soon-to-be graduates on their PHS Senior Celebration Tour make their final stop at the former site of Miller Valley Elementary School on Wednesday, May 22. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 11:18 p.m.

The only thing that remains of the Miller Valley Elementary School is a faded blue-and-white “Home of the Miners” sign, part of the fifth-grade wing and some elm trees that once offered playground shade.

About 15 seniors from the Class of 2019 congregated at the construction zone on Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to the centennial elementary they attended until it was permanently closed in the spring of 2015.

In what proved to be a strategic, yet emotionally wrenching move, the Prescott Unified School District was charged with selling the 6.7-acre property, a sale finalized for $3.8 million in September 2017. Four months later, much the structure was bulldozed to make room for future development.

Plans for the former school at the intersection of Iron Springs and Miller Valley roads are not yet final.

Senior Liz Nava organized the impromptu visit with fellow Miller Valley students as part of an annual celebration tour of the Prescott Unified School District. Liz and some of her classmates wanted the chance to say a final farewell at their elementary school, and reflect on some of the highlights of their early years, even though the building and front courtyard marked for hopscotch no longer exist.

Standing just underneath the school sign on the sidewalk, the students recalled 10-cent popsicle Fridays, camping trips, career and field days, and most importantly, a loving atmosphere exuded by the entire Miller Valley faculty. Some of the students participated in the painting of a building mural “and now it’s gone.”

“It hurts,” said Jacob McEachrin of the place that set the stage for the learning and enrichment opportunities that led to his pending graduation on Friday. “I grew up here.”

Miller Valley was not just a school, it was a home away from home, several students said.

After posing for a Class of 2019 photograph Wednesday morning on the steps of the Yavapai County Courthouse, Gena Arrieta said she will never forget her kindergarten teacher, Mrs. Cassidy, and the many friends she made throughout those formative years.

Asked about a favorite memory, Gena said she couldn’t settle on just one.

“Everything about Miller Valley was great,” Gena said.

Even as a last-minute thought, Liz was grateful she was able to assemble Miller Valley students to offer a last chance for them together to reminisce about the school that laid the foundation for their academic achievements.

The PHS celebration tour was started four years ago so as to give all the graduating seniors a chance to pay homage to the places that prepared them for the places they will now go. Their farewell might have been from behind a fence, but it was just as heartfelt as all the others.

“We’re still a family. We’re still so connected,” Liz concluded.

