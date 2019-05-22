OFFERS
6-week-old kitten rescued from Cupertino storm drain

This photo provided by the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office shows a rescuer holding a 6-week-old kitten after it was removed from a storm drain in Cupertino, Calif., Tuesday, May 21, 2019. A woman walking in Cupertino heard meowing and looked down to see the tiny ball of fur at the bottom of the drain Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's office says members of the San Jose Fire Department lifted the heavy metal grating on the drain and a deputy jumped down to rescue the orange and white calico. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 9:30 p.m.

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Authorities in the San Francisco Bay Area have rescued a 6-week-old kitten from a storm drain.

A woman walking in Cupertino heard meowing and looked down to see the tiny ball of fur at the bottom of the drain Tuesday morning.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office says members of the San Jose Fire Department lifted the heavy metal grating on the drain and a deputy jumped down to rescue the orange and white calico.

The tiny kitten was examined and fed and will be held at an animal shelter for possible adoption.

A deputy and firefighters work to rescue a 6-week-old kitten from a storm drain in Cupertino, Calif., Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office via AP)

