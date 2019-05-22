6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting
PHOENIX -- A state grand jury has indicted six Arizona men in connection with an investigation involving people who allegedly used the internet to lure children for sexual exploitation, Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced.
Those involved are in addition to 14 others previously indicted since March 2019, bringing the total number of indictments from the investigation to 20, according to a release from Brnovich’s office.
The online undercover investigation was conducted by Mesa Police Department, Tempe Police Department, and Homeland Security, in cooperation with the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the release states. The operation was conducted from January 2019 through February 2019.
Michael Andrew Walker, Horacio Mendoza and Michael Richards are all charged with aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Stuart Ziegler, Christopher Ryan Nuttall and Raymond Richard Hammers are all charged with luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor; and Assistant Attorney General Blaine Gadow and Assistant Attorney General Maura Quigley are prosecuting the cases.
All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
If you have information concerning these individuals, please contact law enforcement or Sgt. Lien with Mesa Police Department at 480-644-5984 or mesaheat@mesaaz.gov.
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Bradshaw Mountain student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the class,' police say
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Chair of Suicide Prevention Coalition resigns for lack of help
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...