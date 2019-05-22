OFFERS
6 more Arizona men indicted in undercover child sex sting

Top row, left: Michael Andrew Walker, Horacio Mendoza and Stuart Ziegler. Bottom row, left to right: Christopher Ryan Nuttall, Raymond Richard Hammers and Michael Richards. (Arizona Attorney General's office/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: May 22, 2019 11:41 p.m.

PHOENIX -- A state grand jury has indicted six Arizona men in connection with an investigation involving people who allegedly used the internet to lure children for sexual exploitation, Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced.

Those involved are in addition to 14 others previously indicted since March 2019, bringing the total number of indictments from the investigation to 20, according to a release from Brnovich’s office.

The online undercover investigation was conducted by Mesa Police Department, Tempe Police Department, and Homeland Security, in cooperation with the Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, the release states. The operation was conducted from January 2019 through February 2019.

Michael Andrew Walker, Horacio Mendoza and Michael Richards are all charged with aggravated luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor. Stuart Ziegler, Christopher Ryan Nuttall and Raymond Richard Hammers are all charged with luring of a minor for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual conduct with a minor; and Assistant Attorney General Blaine Gadow and Assistant Attorney General Maura Quigley are prosecuting the cases.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

If you have information concerning these individuals, please contact law enforcement or Sgt. Lien with Mesa Police Department at 480-644-5984 or mesaheat@mesaaz.gov.

