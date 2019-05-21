OFFERS
Wendy's worker abducted in Idaho, suspect found in Arizona

Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, left, is accused of taking 17-year-old Sandra Rios-Chavez, 17, of Idaho. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 4:12 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:29 PM

SURPRISE — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl abducted from the Wendy's restaurant where she worked in Idaho has been found in Arizona along with the man accused of taking her.

Police tell KNXV-TV 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez was taken into custody without incident early Tuesday in Surprise, Arizona. Police say the girl appeared unharmed.

Authorities say Rodriguez-Perez forced her from the restaurant where she worked in Jerome, Idaho, on Sunday evening. According to an Amber Alert, she had an order of protection against Rodriguez-Perez because he had threated and assaulted her in the past.

Police in Surprise spotted his vehicle and chased it. The vehicle was found abandoned. A search led to the girl and the suspect.

by ABC15 Arizona

Arizona ADOT Twitter post

by Arizona DOT

