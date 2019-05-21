Wendy's worker abducted in Idaho, suspect found in Arizona
Updated as of Tuesday, May 21, 2019 5:29 PM
SURPRISE — Authorities say a 17-year-old girl abducted from the Wendy's restaurant where she worked in Idaho has been found in Arizona along with the man accused of taking her.
Police tell KNXV-TV 18-year-old Miguel Rodriguez-Perez was taken into custody without incident early Tuesday in Surprise, Arizona. Police say the girl appeared unharmed.
Authorities say Rodriguez-Perez forced her from the restaurant where she worked in Jerome, Idaho, on Sunday evening. According to an Amber Alert, she had an order of protection against Rodriguez-Perez because he had threated and assaulted her in the past.
Police in Surprise spotted his vehicle and chased it. The vehicle was found abandoned. A search led to the girl and the suspect.
