Prescott Valley in Brief: 'Maltese Falcon' presentation at library

Maltese Falcon presentation is May 25 at PV Library

The Maltese Falcon, presented by the Prescott Performing Arts Center, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. May 25, Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium, 401 E. Skoog Blvd., Prescott Valley. For more information, call 928-759-3040 or visit www. pvlib.net.

Swingin’, Jazz set for Theater on the Green Concert Series

The Town of Prescott Valley offers free outdoor concerts on the Civic Center Theater on the Green. The Mingus Mountain BopTet Swingin’, Soulful, Hip-Shakin’ Jazz group performs from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 25.

Citizenship classes offered at PV Library starting June 5

Are you preparing for the U.S. Citizenship interview and test? At the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will be two free drop-in weekly citizenship study groups.

Join us to improve your English; prepare for the interview; and review topics on the civics test.

Starting June 5, drop-in classes will meet every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and every Thursday from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the library’s second-floor PC Lab. The sessions will run until July 31. No registration required.

For more information, contact Jim Black at 928-759-6190.

Prescott Valley Library offers free June computer classes

The Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., will offer the following free computer classes for people 18 and older in June in its PC lab:

• Windows 10, Mondays, June 3, 10, 17 and 24; 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

• Buying and selling on eBay, Tuesdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25; noon to 2 p.m.

• Web chatting: FaceTime, Skype, Google Due and Hangouts, Thursdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27; 10:30 a.m. to noon.

• The Complete Job Search, Fridays, June 7, 14, 21 and 28; 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Alzheimer’s Presentation is at PV Library

Alzheimer’s Presentation: Effective Communication Strategies will take place on May 23, from 5:30 to 6:45 p.m., in the Crystal Room at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Join us to explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.



For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Blue Hills water tanks dedication ceremony is May 22

The public is invited to the Blue Hills water tanks dedication ceremony on Wednesday, May 22, from 10 to 11 a.m. on Cranberry Road in Prescott Valley.

Attendees can meet first responders, town and county officials and other community residents. Bring your own chair.

Refreshments will be provided in addition to fire safety information. For information, call 928-710-9244.

Roadway construction on Sunset Lane underway

The widening, paving and installation of storm drainage and sidewalks on Sunset Lane from Pine View to Prescott East Highway began Monday, May 13, and is slated for completion in late spring 2020. Utility providers have worked through the past year to move and prepare infrastructure.

The Town of Prescott Valley is partnering with Yavapai County to pay for the $7.5 million project. The Town Council awarded the roadway construction project contract to Asphalt Paving & Supply, Inc. in the amount of $5.9 million. Lyon Engineering is the engineer on the project.

For more information, contact Ron Pine at Prescott Valley Public Works, 928-759-3035 or email rpine@pvaz.net.

Free GED info session is June 18 at Yavapai College

Find out everything you need to know to pass the GED test and get your high school equivalency diploma in the state of Arizona including what’s on the test, how to study, and how to sign up.

Leave with a copy of the Arizona Civics test plus free resources. The event takes place at Yavapai College in Prescott Valley on Tuesday, June 18, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Swim lesson signups open at Mountain Valley Splash

Registration is open for Session 1 swim lessons at Mountain Valley Splash. Online Registration is available and began May 18 for session 1. Registration for sessions 2-4 begins the Friday prior to the start of the session. Cost is $47.50 per session, discounts offered for additional children.

Police accepting applications for youth academy

The Prescott Valley Police Department will host its summer 2019 Youth Academy, “A Peek behind the Curtain,” from Monday to Friday, July 8-12, at the Police Department. Academy size is limited to 15 students, ages 14 to 18, who are attending school within the town limits of Prescott Valley in August. This program is being offered free to these students.

The Police Department wants the community’s youth to see what it means to be a police officer, to live a life of sacrifice and service to a community, and how rewarding and fulfilling this life can be. Attendees will leave the academy certified in first aid. They will have exciting experiences in team building and learn about the importance of professionalism in times of crisis.

Applications for the academy are available at the police station, online http://www.pvaz.net/894/Youth-Police-Academy, at the public library, and at area schools. Those selected to participate will be notified before June 15.

The Police Department is requesting donations from the business community in the form of cash sponsorships, water, and nutritious snacks for youth academy participants. Sponsors will be recognized in printed material and social media for their contributions to this program. Please make checks payable to “Prescott Valley Police Foundation” with Youth Academy on the memo line; 100% of donations will go to this program. Donations can be dropped off at the station, or contact CSO Jodi Mullins at 928-772-5164.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at 928-772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies. You may also contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.

Dewey-Humboldt Library bookstore open Thursdays

The Dewey-Humboldt Friends of the Library’s bookstore features like-new gift quality books by current authors. Books are priced at 25 cents for paperbacks and $1 for hardbacks, both fiction and non-fiction.

Recently added is a large selection of new children’s books, which are 25 cents.

Open Thursdays noon to 4 p.m., the bookstore is located at 12980 Prescott St. in Humboldt.

Prescott Area Leadership accepting applications

The Prescott Area Leadership program is designed for adults of all ages who want to improve their leadership skills and are committed to servant leadership and personal involvement in shaping the quality of life and future of the Quad Cities.

The mission of Prescott Area Leadership is to develop and inspire individuals to contribute to the vitality and leadership of Central Yavapai County. Application deadline is June 6. Tuition is $600. Limited partial scholarships available.

For more information, visit www.prescottarealeadership.org or call Patt Parker at 928-910-9255.