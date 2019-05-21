Prescott athletes and coaches recognized for standout campaigns

PRESCOTT — Prescott’s athletic department announced on Tuesday the athletes and coaches who received an award for their exceptional efforts in their respective sports during the 2018-19 school year.

Fernando Rodriguez (cross-country, soccer, track) and Erika Smith (badminton, soccer) were awarded the Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards, respectively. Rodriguez had a stellar season on the soccer team, scoring a goal in the 4A state championship match in which the Badgers came up short to Salpointe Catholic 2-1. Smith notched five goals and seven assists for girls soccer this year, helping lead the Badgers to a 10-2 overall record and second-round berth in the state playoffs.

Ebony Porter (basketball) was awarded with the Female CAN DO Athlete of the Year while Robert Hussen (wrestling) was awarded the Male CAN DO Athlete of the Year for their unrelenting positive attitude and unparalleled sportsmanship.

Coach of the Year was awarded to both Phil Reid (soccer) and Cylinda Bray (cross-country, track). Reid was at the helm of a magical turnaround season for boys soccer while Bray had an outstanding year herself, leading the girls cross-country team to a section title while the boys finished in second.

In addition, Darryl Allen (PUSD Maintenance) received the Wayne Howell Service Award.

Votes were cast by various school, media and other community members.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.