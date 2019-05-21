Prescott athletes and coaches recognized for standout campaigns
Prep Athletics
PRESCOTT — Prescott’s athletic department announced on Tuesday the athletes and coaches who received an award for their exceptional efforts in their respective sports during the 2018-19 school year.
Fernando Rodriguez (cross-country, soccer, track) and Erika Smith (badminton, soccer) were awarded the Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards, respectively. Rodriguez had a stellar season on the soccer team, scoring a goal in the 4A state championship match in which the Badgers came up short to Salpointe Catholic 2-1. Smith notched five goals and seven assists for girls soccer this year, helping lead the Badgers to a 10-2 overall record and second-round berth in the state playoffs.
Ebony Porter (basketball) was awarded with the Female CAN DO Athlete of the Year while Robert Hussen (wrestling) was awarded the Male CAN DO Athlete of the Year for their unrelenting positive attitude and unparalleled sportsmanship.
Coach of the Year was awarded to both Phil Reid (soccer) and Cylinda Bray (cross-country, track). Reid was at the helm of a magical turnaround season for boys soccer while Bray had an outstanding year herself, leading the girls cross-country team to a section title while the boys finished in second.
In addition, Darryl Allen (PUSD Maintenance) received the Wayne Howell Service Award.
Votes were cast by various school, media and other community members.
Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- Bradshaw Mountain student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the class,' police say
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Chino Valley man caught with meth, fentanyl-laced ‘mimic pills’ accepts plea deal
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...