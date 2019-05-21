OFFERS
‘Passion project’ TED talks serve as finals for class
Mile High engineering technology students get alternative to exam

Student Emma Auten does her TED talk presentation on climate change. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 10:19 p.m.

The final exam for Mile High Middle School seventh- and eighth-graders enrolled in an engineering technology class resembled more of what might occur in a corporate board room than in a classroom.

Rather than taking a standard, multiple-choice test of material learned over the semester, students were challenged to do a TED-style talk, tagged a “passion project.” Students were required to do a verbal “talk” presentation to their classmates graded at the same time by teacher Wendy Tollefsen.

Like professional TED (technology, entertainment, design) talks, the students were required to make an “engaging, charismatic” presentation without a script. Some students did their entire “talk” from memory; most relied on note cards. Each student was able to augment their talk with slides and graphics.

One of the early semester challenges posed to the students for this particular project – the presentation was 10 percent of their final grade – was it needed to tap into their “passion.” Tollefsen did not assign a topic.

All projects required library research, be it internet sources or through textbooks, fiction and non-fiction books, even magazines and newspapers. A couple students performed public surveys; one diagrammed and wrote a fantasy story.

As in professional TED talks, students selected a variety of topics, some with a twist. There was the talk about the power of memes; an attempt to find out what it is like to be a foster child in this area; the health benefits of surfing and the creation of a smash-proof cellphone cover. And many more.

The maximum presentation for a real TED talk is no longer than 18 minutes. Tollefsen’s students were given 2.50 minutes.

For their first TED-style talk, Tollefsen said she wanted students to embrace the challenge and gain the confidence to independently explore something they wanted to know, regardless whether they found it or not. She counts all those experiences as “real-life learning,” she said. The final grade was not rooted in successful completion, but rather how well they articulated the challenges and frustrations they encountered, Tollefsen said. She counted those experiences as “real-life learning,” she said.

At the end of each presentation, Tollefsen offered constructive, even quirky, critiques.

In her second period, the first student presenter was Adrian Apolinar. His project was about finding a shatter-proof cellphone cover. The opening video image he selected was a close-up of a cracked cellphone. He followed that with an attractive image of a breakfast latte next to a brand new cellphone.

Adrian’s solution: some kind of rubber.

The next up was Emma Auten.

Emma researched climate change and its impact on animals around the world. Some of the images she selected showed coral reef, a polar bear and turtles. She also incorporated scientific graphs.

When Emma finished, Tollefsen declared, “Winner, winner, chicken dinner.”

“It was fun to run free with what you wanted to learn; to have a platform to learn what you want. It’s fun,” Emma said after her presentation.

Rather than just doing what the curriculum requires, this project enabled the students to dig into something that sparked their passion, whether it was a hobby, a news issue, a career opportunity or a way to make a difference to the planet.

Student Eva Hinojosa Richter opted to explore the impact of car emissions on the environment. She uncovered some interesting facts she turned into a colorful slide presentation. She even produced a photograph of a backfiring car emitting a plume of smoke to showcase the need for better regulations.

Eva rehearsed her talk so that she was comfortable and confident, even light-hearted, as she shared her findings pretty much from memory.

“I wanted it to be entertaining,” she said.

All of the students interviewed said they appreciated the chance to think in ways that expressed their passions and personalities without fear of reprisal.

Just as in the real world, Tollefsen said she wanted her students to know that “failure was an option.” Maybe a student started to explore one idea and stumbled on unforeseen obstacles to finding facts to support their thesis. Or maybe they got bored and opted to move in a new direction, she said.

“It’s OK to go with Plan ‘B,’” Tollefsen emphasized.

The TED-style talk as a final exam was an experiment, Tollefsen said. She expects she will tweak it for future classes.

How does she want students to interpret their first one?

“I hope they stay confident in their own learning,” she concluded.

