Obituary: Virgil Erickson
Virgil Erickson passed away at the age of 88 on May 18, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. He was born on July 15, 1930, in Milaca, Minnesota, to Harvey and Ruth Erickson. Virgil served in the United States Army in the Korean War.
He met and married Delores and they owned and operated their bakery in Walker, Minnesota.
He was a Golden Glover for the Arizona Diamondbacks for a season. He enjoyed playing softball for many years. He also enjoyed watching baseball, fishing, hunting and traveling.
He is survived by his loving wife, Delores; daughters, Sheryl (Jack) Cutler, Charlene (Ken) Knowles; grandsons, Scott (Akiko) Cutler and Dustin Knowles; great-grandchildren, Keith and Mia Cutler.
Virgil always had a smile on his face and made friends with everyone he met. Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the Prescott First Church of the Nazarene located at 2110 Willow Creek Rd., Prescott, Arizona, 86301. Interment will take place at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona.
Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by survivors.
