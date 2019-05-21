Obituary: Marilyn Elaine Rodenburg
Marilyn Elaine Rodenburg, at the age of 85, passed away at home in Prescott, Arizona, on May 7, 2019. She was born to Dorothy E. and William S. Lovelass in Honesdale, Pennsylvania. After attending Damascus High School she went to Keystone (then) Junior College in La Plume, Pennsylvania, and upon graduation began her career as a medical technician in the Callicoon, New York, village hospital. She married Richard on Nov. 27, 1953; they had three children.
Upon moving to Denver, Colorado, in 1954 as an Air Force wife she supported her family and continued her education.
For the last 35 years of her 50-year medical career she was an internationally registered ASCP cytotechnologist, and was involved with the early pioneers of research in the connection of radiation from uranium mining and smoking. As a member of the Cult Awareness Network, she worked to publicize the dangers of destructive mind control. In later years she became interested in gemology, and became a meticulously precise gem cutter. In Arizona she worked with national officers to establish the Desert Star Chapter of the American Cut Glass Association. She was an astute business woman. As time went on she lived in a mostly silent world as she inherited her family’s nerve deafness. Marilyn chose to be an organ donor upon her death. She will be missed.
Marilyn appreciated the prayer support and offers of assistance that so many of you have freely given. And she could not have stayed at home without the dedicated professional attention that Compassus Hospice and Synergy Home Care provided.
A memorial service is planned at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Avenue, Prescott, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the youth programs at Trinity Presbyterian Church, or to the Presbyterian Church (USA), American Disaster Relief Missions, P.O. Box 643700, Pittsburgh, PA 15264-3700.
Information provided by survivors.
