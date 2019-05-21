Obituary: Mardell Stewart Hull
Mardell Stewart Hull. Teacher, musician, traveler and proud parent, Mardell Hull, 95, died peacefully in Prescott, Arizona, on May 13, 2019.
During childhood, on a farm in southeastern Washington state, she and a younger brother rode a bus to a school that housed all grades from 1st through 12th. After graduating in a class of 14, Mardell earned a BA degree from Eastern Washington College of Education (now University) in 1944. She took piano lessons from early school years onward and accompanied shows and dances throughout college.
She then taught in Walla Walla, where she met Lt. Donald Hull, stationed there in the U.S. Air Force. They were married in 1946 and had four children. Don’s career as a mechanical engineer for Phillips Petroleum took them to Oklahoma, Utah and Pennsylvania. Mardell taught 2nd and 4th grades for a total of 15 years, before and after child rearing.
In 1981 the Hulls retired to Prescott, built a pyramid house in “The Village” off Copper Basin Road and drove their motor home to every U.S. state and many areas of Canada and Mexico. They loved hiking and other travels as well. They both sang in church choirs wherever they lived, including the First Congregational Church in Prescott.
In 2005 Don’s cancer caused a move to Las Fuentes Retirement Resort, where he soon passed. Mardell stayed on in an independent living apartment, long chairing the Welcoming Committee, until 2012 when a broken pelvis moved her to the Assisted Living wing. There, she was widely admired for a winning personality and elegant appearance.
Mardell is survived by all four adult children; Donna Hull of St. Louis; Gregory Hull of Mesa, Arizona; Deborah McDermott of Moab, Utah; and Barbara Hull of Gallup, New Mexico. She also leaves five beloved grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Internment at the Prescott National Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Information provided by survivors.
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- Bradshaw Mountain student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the class,' police say
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Chino Valley man caught with meth, fentanyl-laced ‘mimic pills’ accepts plea deal
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...