Letter: Population problem

Originally Published: May 21, 2019 10:32 p.m.

Editor:

Could someone answer a question for me? If our nation is moving to ban all abortions, every conceived baby will be born; what is the plan to deal with the babies who are not wanted by their parents, babies whose mothers and fathers cannot adequately care for these children, babies whose mother dies due to complications at birth, or babies who are just abandoned at a fire station or other safe place?

There was a recent report on a Phoenix TV station that said presently there are 14,000 foster children in our state, children who for whatever reason are not living with their biological parents and are caught in “temporary” housing. To put that number in perspective, that is about 3,000 more than the total population of Chino Valley. Could this 14,000 statistic mean that there are presently close to 1 million foster children across the entire country, twice the population of Tucson? And wouldn’t banning all abortions increase the number of foster children due to the above parental issues?

If we are moving to giving life to every conceived baby, should we not also focus serious effort to dramatically improve our ability to find permanent loving homes for all these children who will be born, otherwise, our foster children system will strain significantly under this coming “every conceived child will be born” society we will shortly be living in?

William Von Rohr

Prescott

