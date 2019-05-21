Letter: Population problem
Editor:
Could someone answer a question for me? If our nation is moving to ban all abortions, every conceived baby will be born; what is the plan to deal with the babies who are not wanted by their parents, babies whose mothers and fathers cannot adequately care for these children, babies whose mother dies due to complications at birth, or babies who are just abandoned at a fire station or other safe place?
There was a recent report on a Phoenix TV station that said presently there are 14,000 foster children in our state, children who for whatever reason are not living with their biological parents and are caught in “temporary” housing. To put that number in perspective, that is about 3,000 more than the total population of Chino Valley. Could this 14,000 statistic mean that there are presently close to 1 million foster children across the entire country, twice the population of Tucson? And wouldn’t banning all abortions increase the number of foster children due to the above parental issues?
If we are moving to giving life to every conceived baby, should we not also focus serious effort to dramatically improve our ability to find permanent loving homes for all these children who will be born, otherwise, our foster children system will strain significantly under this coming “every conceived child will be born” society we will shortly be living in?
William Von Rohr
Prescott
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- Bradshaw Mountain student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the class,' police say
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Chino Valley man caught with meth, fentanyl-laced ‘mimic pills’ accepts plea deal
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
25
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
SAT
25
|
Family Storytime
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...