Letter: LA East

Editor:

As a resident of Prescott, I used to be completely opposed to the development of the Granite Dells. As time moved on, it became clear to me that the City Council had already made up their minds. Council seemed determined to ruin the Dells.

But as a retired Realtor I decided it may be a good idea. After all, I could sell lots of cheap, cookie-cutter houses to out-of-towners, make some money and move on, someplace close to what Prescott used to be.

I haven’t found that place yet; it is hard to find. But once Prescott becomes LA East, I’m out of here. I can’t believe I voted for some of these people.

Gary Harlow

Prescott