Kelly Marshall joins YRMC PhysicianCare in Prescott Valley

Yavapai Regional Medical Center PhysicianCare announces the addition of Kelly Marshall, FNP, Family Medicine, to its Primary Care team in Prescott Valley.

Marshall is a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and has completed a Master of Science in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix. She is currently accepting new patients.

Call 928-442-8710 to schedule an appointment.

YRMC PhysicianCare accepts most insurance plans including Medicare and is located at 7700 East Florentine Road, Building B, Suite 101 in Prescott Valley.

Learn more about YRMC PhysicianCare at www.yrmcpc.org.

Information supplied by Yavapai Regional Medical Center.