John Hanna annual softball tourney returns to Prescott for its 5th edition

PRESCOTT — The fifth annual John Hanna Sr. Memorial Men’s Fast Pitch NAFA wooden bat open invitational softball tournament will be one of many events taking place during a jam-packed Memorial Day weekend in the Prescott area.

The annual tournament was created to honor the late John Hanna Sr., who was a 10-year veteran for the Police Department, a one-time Prescott City Councilman (2009-12) and ran once for the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors before dying in 2013 due to an infection from the chemotherapy that treated his non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Being the outdoorsman that he was, Hanna had a passion for fast-pitch softball, which he began playing at Prescott High School and continued in his college days in Texas. After Hanna’s death, Prescott’s Parks and Recreation Department received a number of requests from the community to hold a tournament in honor of him.

“(Hanna) just always loved the game of fast-pitch,” said Sharon Mitchell, this year’s tournament director. “He played all his life, he was down there every night that fast-pitch was going on, and he just loved the sportsmanship of it, and loved playing it with his boys. He just loved the game.”

It was at this point that some of the Hanna family, including widow and now tournament organizer Sherri Hanna, teamed up with a committee that was not only looking for a way to honor Hanna, but to keep fast-pitch softball alive as the sport’s popularity seemed to be dwindling.

Seven teams from all around Arizona and California will participate in tournament that will last from Saturday, May 25 to Sunday, May 26, with all games taking place at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott.

An opening-pitch ceremony will be conducted by Hanna’s family at the field at 8 a.m. with games starting immediately after and lasting until the final game at 8:15 p.m. Sunday will be reserved for playoffs kicking off at 9 a.m. and will wrap up with the championship game at 5:45 p.m. and a second game at 7:30 p.m. if necessary.

The format will be a three-games-guaranteed bracket in which the seeding was chosen at random. This year’s field includes the Prescott-based Patriots, Regulators, Wolf Pack, Ghost Riders, the Phoenix-based Bandits, the Peoria-based Young Guns and the Clarksville Coyotes from California. The four-time defending champion Patriots’ lineup features Hanna’s two sons, Jake and John Jr. Hanna, as they seek to take the crown for the fifth consecutive year.

Admission to the tournament is free. The tournament’s biggest sponsor is Andy Eggen, who already sponsors some of the local teams.

