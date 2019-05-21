Hoover Dam ceremony marks Colorado River drought plan
BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Federal, state and tribal water managers are marking completion of a long-negotiated plan for 40 million people and vast irrigated farms to share crucial Colorado River water despite ongoing drought in the arid U.S. Southwest.
Interior Department official Tim Petty, Bureau of Reclamation chief Brenda Burman and representatives from seven states met Monday at Hoover Dam to commemorate an agreement spurred by nearly 20 years of drought and shrinking reservoirs.
President Donald Trump signed the so-called "drought contingency plan" last month.
Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and Mexico are affected.
The agreement aims to keep the key Lake Mead and Lake Powell reservoirs from getting so low they can't produce hydropower or deliver water for cities including Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Phoenix and Las Vegas.
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- Bradshaw Mountain student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the class,' police say
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Armed neighbors rescue two women being attacked by dogs in Cordes Lakes
- Need2Know: Military recruiting office; LazyG Brewhouse; Harmony Integrative Medicine moving
- Chino Valley man caught with meth, fentanyl-laced ‘mimic pills’ accepts plea deal
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Victims, law enforcement want more done to stop fentanyl now
- Update: Suspect still at large in Prescott Valley bank heist, FBI assisting on case
- Need2Know: Carmella’s Italian eatery to open in Mexican restaurant site; Boat registration available
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
21
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
21
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
FRI
24
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...