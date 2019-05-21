OFFERS
Hoover Dam ceremony marks Colorado River drought plan

Representatives from seven states and the federal government sit during a news conference at Hoover Dam before a ceremony for a Colorado River drought contingency plan, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Boulder City, Nev. (John Locher/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 4:53 p.m.

BOULDER CITY, Nev. — Federal, state and tribal water managers are marking completion of a long-negotiated plan for 40 million people and vast irrigated farms to share crucial Colorado River water despite ongoing drought in the arid U.S. Southwest.

photo

Interior Department official Tim Petty, front right, and Bureau of Reclamation chief Brenda Burman, front left, celebrate with representatives from seven states during a ceremony for a Colorado River drought contingency plan, Monday, May 20, 2019, in Boulder City, Nev. (John Locher/AP)

Interior Department official Tim Petty, Bureau of Reclamation chief Brenda Burman and representatives from seven states met Monday at Hoover Dam to commemorate an agreement spurred by nearly 20 years of drought and shrinking reservoirs.

President Donald Trump signed the so-called "drought contingency plan" last month.

Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and Mexico are affected.

The agreement aims to keep the key Lake Mead and Lake Powell reservoirs from getting so low they can't produce hydropower or deliver water for cities including Los Angeles, San Diego, Denver, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

