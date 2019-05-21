OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, May 22
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

GOP lawmakers' infighting could delay Arizona budget process even more

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott

mugshot photo
By Howard Fischer, For the Courier | azcapmedia
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 10:43 p.m.

PHOENIX -- A litany of questions and objections from Republican lawmakers about the $11.9 billion proposed budget has left GOP leaders with a basic question: Now what?

Rank-and-file legislators, getting their first real look at the spending and tax cut plan late Monday, are lining up to say that they need funding for one or more pet programs to secure their votes.

But there is an even more basic issue for some Republicans.

On paper, the plan includes about $325 million in tax cuts. Most of that is designed to make up for the fact that some Arizonans will owe more in state income taxes due to changes in federal tax law.

Put simply, it is designed to be revenue neutral, with the state taking in no more than it does now.

Only thing is, the people who would be getting the tax cuts are not necessarily the ones who will be paying more. So the net result is that some Arizonans would end up with a higher net income tax after the cuts than they are paying now.

That angers Sen. J.D. Mesnard, R-Phoenix. He is one of the holdouts on the budget until the tax cut is recrafted to include a "hold harmless" provision to ensure that no one ends up with a higher bill.

Sen. David Farnsworth, D-Mesa, said he is siding with Mesnard and withholding his vote.

Senate President Karen Fann, R-Mesa, acknowledged the complaint.

"No plan's going to be absolutely perfect," she said. But Fann said her big concern is for the people in the lower half of the income scale to make sure that they aren't hit.

But the whole idea of cutting tax rates -- and making those cuts permanent, with no provision to review them as the state's needs change -- is causing its own heartburn among some Republicans.

Some of it goes to the question of what is not being funded.

Rep. Kate Brophy McGee, R-Phoenix, said one of her concerns is restoring funding taken away from public schools during the recession.

Last year, lawmakers approved a five-year schedule to put back the $371 million that schools are supposed to get for things like books, computers and buses. And this year's budget plan does accelerate that.

But it still leaves schools about $130 million short -- and that in a year when lawmakers are proposing not just what some see as tax cuts but also setting another $250 million aside this year into a rainy day fund.

Brophy McGee also said that the state needs to do more to reimburse organizations that provide services to the disability community. She said they were hard hit by the 2016 vote to increase the minimum wage from $8.05 an hour to $12 by next year.

Rep. Heather Carter, R-Cave Creek, has a laundry list of her own priorities.

But what really annoys her is how the cuts in income taxes were presented as a done deal.

"Where's the public debate?'' she asked. "Where's alternative proposals?"

And what's also missing, said Carter, is looking at what she believes is the larger picture.

"I get we need to do everything we can to have a thriving economy in the state of Arizona," she said.

"That needs to be balanced with the role the government has a constitutional mandate to fund our schools," Carter continued. "And so where's the public debate around those issues?"

What's worse, she said, is that some issues that did get a public debate -- and public approval -- are nowhere in the funding plan.

One prime example, she said, was legislation to provide grants to families of limited means to be able to keep their elderly parents at home. Carter said this would pay for things like grab bars in the bathroom.

And then there are programs that really don't cost any taxpayer dollars.

Consider the Housing Trust Fund which is supposed to help provide affordable housing. By law it is supposed to receive half of what the state collects from the sale of unclaimed property, or more than $50 million a year.

But lawmakers, looking for quick cash during the recession, raided those dollars. And even with the state in much better fiscal health now, the proposal on the table would restore just $10 million.

Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, has her own objections to the plan.

She has made repeal of a controversial $32-a-vehicle registration fee a condition for getting her vote.

The plan does that -- sort of: It proposes to phase out the fee, but not until 2024. Ugenti-Rita called that a slap.

"It really doesn't take the opposition to the fee seriously,'' she said. "That is not a meaningful proposal.''

But any effort to secure her vote by eliminate the fee immediately runs into another problem: It currently brings in $185 million a year to fund the Highway Patrol.

Rep. Noel Campbell, R-Prescott, said he worries that if the fee goes away -- whether now or in 2024 -- that will bring Arizona back to a situation where the state was taking money from gasoline taxes to keep troopers on the road. And Campbell, who has been one of the chief proponents of more money for highway construction and repair, said that's a bad option.

Finally there's the fact that Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Phoenix, is withholding his support for the budget -- any budget -- until he gets a vote on his plan to give those assaulted and abused as children more time to file civil suits against their attackers.

Meanwhile, time is slipping away: The state is less than six weeks away from the new fiscal year.

What's worse is that, unlike the federal government which can approve a "continuing resolution'' to keep the doors open, there is no similar provision in Arizona law if there is no spending plan by July 1.

Fann said she's not worried.

"This is not new,'' she said Tuesday.

"We do have members every year that say, 'I'm not voting on the budget unless I get X,' '' Fann continued. "We just have to work through that.''

That opens the door to compromises where adjustments are made to the plan that was unveiled Monday.

But that potentially emboldens others to make similar requests, particularly as there really aren't a lot of votes to spare.

In the Senate, there are at least five Republicans who have said there are potential deal-killers in the budget. But there are just 17 Republicans in the 30-member chamber, meaning Fann has to corral at least 16 of them.

The House presents an even tighter problem for Bowers: A loss of just one of his 31 Republicans leaves him without a working majority.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Boyer rejects compromise bid to get state budget deal done
New GOP leaders of Arizona Legislature lay out priorities
Lawmakers say budget to include what-if plan
GOP leadership says they’ve reached budget deal with Gov. Doug Ducey
No relief coming for Arizonans hit with higher income taxes this year

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
FRI
24
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
25
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
SAT
25
Family Storytime
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries