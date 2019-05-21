OFFERS
Tue, May 21
Dryer fire causes evacuation of Prescott Valley senior living apartment complex
Fire contained to dryer; no injuries reported

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority firefighters respond to 3845 N. Civic Dr. in Prescott Valley for a dryer fire inside a senior living apartment complex Tuesday, May 21. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority firefighters respond to 3845 N. Civic Dr. in Prescott Valley for a dryer fire inside a senior living apartment complex Tuesday, May 21. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 2:34 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, May 21, 2019 6:02 PM

Firefighters were able to quickly handle a fire at Sungate Villa Senior Community, 3845 N. Civic Dr., in Prescott Valley midday Tuesday, May 21.

The fire started from a dryer in a second-story unit at about 1:30 p.m., according to the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA).

Police and firefighters made sure the entire building was evacuated and then managed to contain the flames to the dryer, albeit there was heavy smoke in the apartment, CAFMA reported.

photo

Prescott Valley Police Department officers assist during the evacuation of the View Point Senior Community Apartments in Prescott Valley Tuesday, May 21, due to a fire in one of the complex’s apartment units. (Les Stukenberg/Courier)

Residents of the complex were able to return to their units around 2:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Editor's Note - this article has been updated for the correct name of the complex.

