Dryer fire causes evacuation of Prescott Valley senior living apartment complex

Firefighters were able to quickly handle a fire at Sungate Villa Senior Community, 3845 N. Civic Dr., in Prescott Valley midday Tuesday, May 21.

The fire started from a dryer in a second-story unit at about 1:30 p.m., according to the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA).

Police and firefighters made sure the entire building was evacuated and then managed to contain the flames to the dryer, albeit there was heavy smoke in the apartment, CAFMA reported.

Residents of the complex were able to return to their units around 2:45 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Editor's Note - this article has been updated for the correct name of the complex.