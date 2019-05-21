Deputies respond to shark and alligator calls in Florida creek

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida deputies discovered both a shark and a 5-foot-6-inch alligator together in the same creek Sunday.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office posted photos of the land and sea predators that were found in Lake Forest Creek in Gainesville.

In a post on Twitter the sheriff's office clarified that Lake Forest Creek wasn't "shark-infested" because the shark was actually caught somewhere else and later dumped into the creek -- explaining that deputies responded to the call, "just in case."

"Never a dull moment," the post said.