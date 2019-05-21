Daycare zoning request in Prescott Country Club nixed by P&Z

Some residents of the Prescott Golf and Country Club (PGCC) call their community a place for retirees. They have no interest in a daycare center that property owner Tim Henrickson wants to develop in a vacant church building.

Several PGCC residents spoke in opposition during a public hearing on Henrickson’s request for a change in zoning at the Prescott Valley Planning and Zoning Commission meeting May 13. The request asked to move the property from R2-2 (Residential; Multiple Dwelling Units) to RS (Residential and Services) on three parcels, lots 27, 28 and 29, at the northeast corner of Old Chisholm Trail and Arabian Lane.

Henrickson owns property adjacent to the lots that was annexed into Prescott Valley in 2004. He recently was successful in having the Town Council annex them this year on March 14. His plan is to develop a daycare center on lots 27 and 28, and use lots 25 and 26 for parking, as previously used by the church. Lot 29 is vacant and zoned R2, which allowed for the church but not for a daycare facility with more than 10 children.

Much of the discussion revolved around the anticipated increase in traffic, pedestrian safety, noise, and a 4-foot chain link fence around the play area.

Planner Joe Scott said the facility would have about 40 children enrolled fulltime and some afterschool students, and could expand to 59 children and four to five employees. A Traffic Impact Analysis identified a total of 172 trips if the facility had 59 children, five staff, four deliveries and 40 afterschool dropoffs.

The RS zoning could lead to other types of businesses if the owner terminates the daycare facility. Scott said he didn’t know offhand all the uses for the RS zoning, but office space was one.

Al Zielinski, director with the PGCC Property Owners Association, questioned the need for a daycare facility in a retirement community, and also requested a 6-foot block wall for sound mitigation.

Carol McKinney, 16-year resident, said she moved into the community because it was a nice, quiet area. Had she known a daycare facility was coming in, she wouldn’t have bought her property.

“I’m going to listen to children’s voices, their outside voices, five days a week. We want to open our door; we’ll want to shut our door instead,” McKinney said.

Henrickson said he is working with PGCC owners on whether to install a block wall fence although he thinks having open fencing is beneficial for the children.

Resident Greg Staley lives on the corner and stated his opposition especially how it will affect pedestrians on a street with no sidewalks.

Several commissioners said they had concerns with the wording of the zoning request, the aesthetics, and what else the property might incorporate under the revised zoning. Comm. Larry Renken said he looked at the fencing and it appeared it needed some kind of improvement. Hendrickson said it was new.

“The things we’re hearing, ‘We could do this, we could do that.’ If I’m going to vote on something, I want to know what it is we’re going to do,” Comm. Rick Duskey said. “I think this one is pretty loosey-goosey. I’d like to see something a little more concrete.”

Commissioners unanimously voted to table the request until they receive more information on screening, block walls, driveways, and other concerns.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.