Abortion rights protesters rally at Arizona capitol

Jodi Liggett, of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona ,speaks to a crowd of about 200 abortion rights activists at the state Capitol in Phoenix, Tuesday, May 21, 2019. The Arizona rally was one of many held across the nation objecting to a wave of anti-abortion laws enacted by mainly southern and mid-western states this year. (Bob Christie/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: May 21, 2019 4:37 p.m.

PHOENIX — Scores of pro-abortion rights activists rallied at the state Capitol in Phoenix to protest a new wave of anti-abortion laws being adopted by other states.

Tuesday's rally drew an estimated 200 people, mainly women, plus a handful of anti-abortion protesters.

Many protesting the new laws held signs backing rights of women to seek an abortion or warning of the ramifications of banning the procedure.

The rally was one of many held across the nation to protest new state laws targeting abortion rights have been enacted this year. They range from an outright ban in Alabama to bans on abortion after six weeks, before many women know they are pregnant.

Jodi Liggett of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Arizona called the laws an attack on women.

