Yavapai College Foundation Board names president, honors community leaders

Yavapai College alumna Valerie Wood, has been named president of the Yavapai College Foundation Board of Directors, succeeding Don Michelman who has served in that capacity for the past two years.

Wood’s term of office begins July 1.

A Cornville resident, Wood earned an associate’s degree in 2015 in Viticulture and Enology at the Verde Valley campus. She joined the YC Foundation board of directors in 2014 and has previously served as the board’s first and second vice president. Wood has participated on various committees such as finance, fundraising and executive.

In addition, she works closely with the Yavapai College Foundation fundraising auxiliary Friends of the Southwest Wine Center helping to raise awareness and funds for the college’s Viticulture and Enology program.

Other YC Foundation board officers appointed for 2019-20 include Cindy Nyman, first vice president; Mike Rethman, second vice president; Bill Sonsin, treasurer; Jeff Wasowicz, secretary; and Don Michelman, immediate past president.

Also at the meeting, the title of board member emeritus was conferred upon Frank Fitzgerald, Pam Haber, Perry Massie, Howard Moody, Karen Rizk, Oren Thompson, Chuck Walker and Richard Wright. They will join Board Member Emeritus Jean Phillips, who was inducted in 2010.

The foundation also elected three new board members to three-year terms. They include Tony Hamer, Joan Meyers and Bill Sonsin.

Since 1972, the Yavapai College Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has supported Yavapai College in fulfilling its mission to provide high quality, cost-effective education. For more information visit http://www.yc.edu/ycf.

Information provided by Yavapai College.