OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, May 21
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai College Foundation Board names president, honors community leaders

At the Yavapai College Foundation Board meeting, the title of board member emeritus was conferred upon Frank Fitzgerald, Pam Haber, Perry Massie, Howard Moody, Karen Rizk, Oren Thompson, Chuck Walker and Richard Wright. They will join Board Member Emeritus Jean Phillips, who was inducted in 2010. (Courtesy)

At the Yavapai College Foundation Board meeting, the title of board member emeritus was conferred upon Frank Fitzgerald, Pam Haber, Perry Massie, Howard Moody, Karen Rizk, Oren Thompson, Chuck Walker and Richard Wright. They will join Board Member Emeritus Jean Phillips, who was inducted in 2010. (Courtesy)

Yavapai College
Originally Published: May 20, 2019 8:34 p.m.

Yavapai College alumna Valerie Wood, has been named president of the Yavapai College Foundation Board of Directors, succeeding Don Michelman who has served in that capacity for the past two years.

Wood’s term of office begins July 1.

photo

YC Foundation, Valerie Wood

A Cornville resident, Wood earned an associate’s degree in 2015 in Viticulture and Enology at the Verde Valley campus. She joined the YC Foundation board of directors in 2014 and has previously served as the board’s first and second vice president. Wood has participated on various committees such as finance, fundraising and executive.

In addition, she works closely with the Yavapai College Foundation fundraising auxiliary Friends of the Southwest Wine Center helping to raise awareness and funds for the college’s Viticulture and Enology program.

Other YC Foundation board officers appointed for 2019-20 include Cindy Nyman, first vice president; Mike Rethman, second vice president; Bill Sonsin, treasurer; Jeff Wasowicz, secretary; and Don Michelman, immediate past president.

Also at the meeting, the title of board member emeritus was conferred upon Frank Fitzgerald, Pam Haber, Perry Massie, Howard Moody, Karen Rizk, Oren Thompson, Chuck Walker and Richard Wright. They will join Board Member Emeritus Jean Phillips, who was inducted in 2010.

The foundation also elected three new board members to three-year terms. They include Tony Hamer, Joan Meyers and Bill Sonsin.

Since 1972, the Yavapai College Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has supported Yavapai College in fulfilling its mission to provide high quality, cost-effective education. For more information visit http://www.yc.edu/ycf.

Information provided by Yavapai College.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Yavapai College, Southwest Wine Center establish scholarship
Yavapai College seeks volunteers to plant vineyard
Yavapai College Foundation honors Prescott business women
On the vine: Volunteers expand vineyard at Yavapai College's Verde campus
YBBBS adds seven new board members

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
20
Monday Night Movies
TUE
21
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
21
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries