UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
Police: Vehicle turned in front of motorcycle
A motorcyclist involved in a vehicle accident along Highway 89A near Prescott Valley midday Friday, May 17, died from his injuries, police officials said.
The man, 31-year-old Christopher Steffes of Prescott Valley, was traveling southbound toward Prescott Valley from Mingus Mountain when a sedan pulled out in front of him where the highway intersects with Legend Hills Dr., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS). Steffes was wearing a helmet, emergency responders said.
Steffes was treated on the scene and then transported by helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The two people in the sedan sustained minor injuries and one was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley, AZDPS reported.
Sarah Baker was one of the first to see the result of the accident. She’s a motorcyclist on a cross country trip from California to New York and happened to be passing by soon after the crash.
“As a fellow rider, it was a frightening sight to behold,” Baker said.
Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.
- Prescott Valley man faces charges after allegedly attacking ex-girlfriend
- Bradshaw Mountain student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up the class,' police say
- Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 15, 2019
- Mother-daughter Look-alike winners, see photo gallery
- City uses eminent domain to ‘take’ two properties for projects
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Police seeking suspects in debit card theft case
- Chino Valley man caught with meth, fentanyl-laced ‘mimic pills’ accepts plea deal
- Bank robbery investigations continue
- Authorities evacuating Lynx Lake area due to wildfire
- Authorities evacuate Lynx Lake area due to wildfire
- Prescott Valley woman arrested on charges of attempted homicide
- Changing water flow leads to more bugs in Grand Canyon
- Obituary: Avery Olivia Hickok
- Authorities evacuating Lynx Lake area due to wildfire
- 12-year-old arrested for making terrorism threats at Prescott Valley elementary school
- Credit Union West in Prescott Valley robbed, suspect sought
- Prescott blanketed in hail; more storms to come
- Game and Fish tranquilizes, relocates bear roaming PV neighborhood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
MON
20
|
Monday Night Movies
|
TUE
21
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
21
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
23
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
THU
23
|
Alzheimer's Presentation
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...