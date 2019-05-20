OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, May 20
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A
Police: Vehicle turned in front of motorcycle

Emergency responders treat Prescott Valley resident Christopher Steffes, 31, on Highway 89A after his motorcycle crashed into a sedan near Mingus Mountain midday Friday, May 17. .Steffes later died from his injuries. (Max Efrein/Daily Courier)

Emergency responders treat Prescott Valley resident Christopher Steffes, 31, on Highway 89A after his motorcycle crashed into a sedan near Mingus Mountain midday Friday, May 17. .Steffes later died from his injuries. (Max Efrein/Daily Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: May 20, 2019 10:31 a.m.

A motorcyclist involved in a vehicle accident along Highway 89A near Prescott Valley midday Friday, May 17, died from his injuries, police officials said.

The man, 31-year-old Christopher Steffes of Prescott Valley, was traveling southbound toward Prescott Valley from Mingus Mountain when a sedan pulled out in front of him where the highway intersects with Legend Hills Dr., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS). Steffes was wearing a helmet, emergency responders said.

photo

Emergency responders load Prescott Valley resident Christopher Steffes, 31, into a Native Air helicopter after the man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash along Highway 89A near Prescott Valley midday Friday, May 17. (Max Efrein/The Daily Courier)

Steffes was treated on the scene and then transported by helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The two people in the sedan sustained minor injuries and one was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley, AZDPS reported.

Sarah Baker was one of the first to see the result of the accident. She’s a motorcyclist on a cross country trip from California to New York and happened to be passing by soon after the crash.

“As a fellow rider, it was a frightening sight to behold,” Baker said.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Highway 89A
5-year-old pinned in crash, flown to Phoenix
Fatal motorcycle accident on Highway 69
Helmet, protective gear saved motorcyclist’s life on Christmas night, paramedics say
Fatal crash along I-17 claimed life of Dewey resident

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
MON
20
Monday Night Movies
TUE
21
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
21
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
23
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
THU
23
Alzheimer's Presentation
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries