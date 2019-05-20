UPDATE: PV man dead from May 17 crash on Highway 89A

A motorcyclist involved in a vehicle accident along Highway 89A near Prescott Valley midday Friday, May 17, died from his injuries, police officials said.

The man, 31-year-old Christopher Steffes of Prescott Valley, was traveling southbound toward Prescott Valley from Mingus Mountain when a sedan pulled out in front of him where the highway intersects with Legend Hills Dr., according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS). Steffes was wearing a helmet, emergency responders said.



Steffes was treated on the scene and then transported by helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The two people in the sedan sustained minor injuries and one was transported to Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott Valley, AZDPS reported.

Sarah Baker was one of the first to see the result of the accident. She’s a motorcyclist on a cross country trip from California to New York and happened to be passing by soon after the crash.

“As a fellow rider, it was a frightening sight to behold,” Baker said.

